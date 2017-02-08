



Isaac Bonga vs Leverkusen Matchup Video by: Bogdan Karaicic February 8, 2017 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at Isaac Bonga's 26-point performance against likely postseason qualifier Leverkusen in the German third division (Pro B). Bonga had his best game of the season only few weeks removed from a strong showing at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in Kaunas.



Bonga turned 17 in November, but is nevertheless holding his own in a professional league against grown men. The German-born forward of Congolese descent is averaging 18.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per-40 minutes over his last 10 games.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.



Feedback for this article may be sent to bogdan@draftexpress.com .







