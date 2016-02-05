



Matchup Video: Frank Ntilikina vs Italy - U18 Euro Championship Semis by: Bogdan Karaicic December 22, 2016 Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at French national team point guard Frank Ntilikina's 23 point (4/7 2P, 4/4 3P, 3/3 FT), 9 assist, 1 turnover performance against Italy in the semifinals of the U18 European Championship.



The highly regarded French teenager completely dominated the game on both ends of the floor against his peers, confirming his status as a likely lottery pick in next year's draft.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.

Feedback for this article may be sent to bogdan@draftexpress.com .







Frank Ntilikina Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 5"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthday: 07/28/1998

18 Years Old

Teams:

High School:

Current Team: Strasbourg , International

Positions:

Current: PG,

NBA: PG,

Possible: PG

Quick Stats:

8.0 Pts, 1.3 Rebs, 2.3 Asts





