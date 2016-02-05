Matchup Video: Frank Ntilikina vs Italy - U18 Euro Championship Semis
by: Bogdan Karaicic
December 22, 2016
Bogdan Karaicic takes a closer look at French national team point guard Frank Ntilikina's 23 point (4/7 2P, 4/4 3P, 3/3 FT), 9 assist, 1 turnover performance against Italy in the semifinals of the U18 European Championship.
The highly regarded French teenager completely dominated the game on both ends of the floor against his peers, confirming his status as a likely lottery pick in next year's draft.
Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.