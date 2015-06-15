Alpha Kaba
Team: Mega Leks, International
PhysicalsPositionsRankings SalaryMisc
H: 6' 10"
W: 226 lbs
Bday: 01/29/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PF/C
NBA:   PF/C
Possible: PF/C
Pick: 41 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 55 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 1 in International 1996
Agent: Pedja Materic
 High School:
Hometown: Blois, France

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 8.5"6' 10"2267' 5.25"9' 2.5"NA26.530.0
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticAlpha Kaba1426.010.53.97.949.53.46.156.50.51.926.92.13.169.83.44.47.80.81.40.62.42.6
2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three
June 8, 2015

French entry entrant Alpha Kaba had his ups and downs this week. On the plus side, he bothered shooters with his 7'5.25 wingspan, flashed the ability to make midrange jump shots, and finished above the rim at times. On the down side, his intensity wavered at times, he seemed to struggle with some of the concepts being taught, his shooting and finishing weren't consistent, and he fumbled a few passes. Kaba is obviously a project, but his size and length are clearly NBA caliber and he's only 19 years old, making him one of the youngest players to put his name in the draft. His play at the junior level and flashes at the senior level could ultimately earn him a slot in the second round as soon as this year. Or he could withdraw and elect to try again in 2016, after changing scenery and finding a better development situation than the one he currently experienced in France.

2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results
June 8, 2015

Standing 6'10 in shoes (6'8.5 without) with a 7'5.25 wingspan, Alpha Kaba's +8.75 wingspan differential is on par with players like Kawhi Leonard (+9) and Andre Drummond (+8.5). Tipping the scales at 226 pounds and registering a 30 inch maximum vertical leap, should Kaba get drafted, it will be interesting to see what his body and explosiveness look like after a few years in a NBA strength and conditioning program, as he seems to be in very very early place in his development process.

Alpha Kaba Workout Video and Interview
June 4, 2015

An interview with French big man Alpha Kaba featuring footage from his pre-draft workouts in Westchester, New York.

Video film and production courtesy of Farhod Family
