2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three

French entry entrant Alpha Kaba had his ups and downs this week. On the plus side, he bothered shooters with his 7'5.25 wingspan, flashed the ability to make midrange jump shots, and finished above the rim at times. On the down side, his intensity wavered at times, he seemed to struggle with some of the concepts being taught, his shooting and finishing weren't consistent, and he fumbled a few passes. Kaba is obviously a project, but his size and length are clearly NBA caliber and he's only 19 years old, making him one of the youngest players to put his name in the draft. His play at the junior level and flashes at the senior level could ultimately earn him a slot in the second round as soon as this year. Or he could withdraw and elect to try again in 2016, after changing scenery and finding a better development situation than the one he currently experienced in France.