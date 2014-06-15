|Team: LSU, Sophomore
H: 6' 4"
W: 177 lbs
Bday: 10/04/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 35 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 9 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 14
|
High School: Oak Ridge
Hometown: Orlando, FL
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Official College Team
|6' 3"
|6' 4"
|190
|6' 7.5"
|8' 3.75"
|4.7
|39.0
|45.0
|2015
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|189
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|177
|6' 7.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4"
|177
|6' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4"
|177
|6' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 2"
|NA
|168
|6' 7"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Antonio Blakeney
|12
|33.0
|17.0
|6.3
|13.4
|47.2
|4.7
|8.7
|53.8
|1.7
|4.8
|35.1
|2.7
|3.8
|69.6
|1.3
|3.7
|5.0
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|2.7
|1.4
|
Kyle Nelson
After recruiting Ben Simmons and his AAU teammate and fellow McDonald's All-American Antonio Blakeney, LSU was hoping for a banner 2015-2016 campaign. Instead, the team faltered, never quite finding its rhythm despite the infusion of elite young talent, and finished a disappointing 19-14, missing the postseason entirely.
While Ben Simmons occupied most of the spotlight in Baton Rouge from day one, Antonio Blakeney overcame an inconsistent start –actually losing his starting role briefly in January – to earn a spot on the 2016 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team. He then tested the NBA Draft waters, but ultimately withdrew his name and returned to school. Now, as LSU's top returning perimeter threat, Blakeney has the chance to do what Ben Simmons could not: lead LSU back to the post-season, while solidifying his draft prospects in the process.
At 6'4 with a 190-pound frame and a 6'7.5 wingspan, Blakeney is undersized for an NBA shooting guard, without standout length to compensate. It does not appear that he has added much muscle to his wiry frame since his senior year in high school, when he was measured at 189 pounds. He is an elite athlete, however, with a huge vertical leap, as well as excellent quickness and agility to complement his explosiveness.
Antonio Blakeney was measured less than four months ago at the Nike Academy in Santa Monica, and, as expected, hasn't changed much in that time. He's only added one pound to his skinny frame (now 190), and remains slightly undersized for a shooting guard at 6'3” without shoes, with a decent 6'7” ½ wingspan.
Blakeney is an elite athlete, and LSU tested him as having a 45 inch running vertical leap, which would be the third highest figure ever according to our extensive database. His 39 inch no-step vertical would rank fourth all-time and his ¾ court sprint time would have tested third best ever. We can only wait and see how Blakeney's vertical numbers hold up when he is invited to the NBA Combine and tested officially down the road, as there is understandably a degree of skepticism among NBA scouts regarding numbers like this.
Mike Schmitz
Amongst a large group of collegiate players who all (for the most part) played fairly unselfishly, talented LSU freshman Antonio Blakeney stuck out at times due to his questionable shot selection and tendency to try and play hero ball. Blakeney has the tools to burst onto the NBA scene in time, but Nike Academy proved that he has quite a bit of seasoning to do in terms of his feel for the game.
The only incoming freshman at the camp, Blakeney was a bit of a ball-stopper at times, electing to back the ball out and isolate rather than swing the rock and keep the offense flowing. There's no question that the talent is there with Blakeney. He's an explosive guard who can play above the rim with ease, and create a shot at the end of a shot clock with his ability to create separation and make shots off the bounce.
Blakeney will undoubtedly have a handful of highlight dunks and big-time shots for the Tigers next season, but for him to fully be able to maximize his potential Blakeney will have to improve his shot selection and overall basketball acumen. The Orlando, FL native also struggled to make shots consistently, an area of emphasis moving forward. As a 6' 4.5” scoring two-guard, transitioning from the AAU circuit to the college game and grooming his combo guard skills will be important for Blakeney's eventual draft stock.