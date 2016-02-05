2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Two

A top-15 player in the class of 2016, Edrice Adebayo has made an impression here with his tremendous athletic ability. He's a bit stuck between the four and five spots standing between 6'9 and 6-10 with long arms, even if he's currently lacking a degree of skill, but is an efficient, and highly productive big man. Able to play well above the rim with ease, the Northside HS (NC) standout looks to tear the rim down every time he touches the ball inside. Shooting 68% while scoring 15 points and pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game on the adidas Gauntlet circuit for Team Loaded NC, Adebayo is a physical interior presence not unlike NBA player J.J. Hickson. Making an impact on the glass, competing, and even tossing in a hook shot, Adebayo isn't particularly polished at this stage, but he's one of the main reasons this US Select Team is undefeated through two games. His tremendous frame, athleticism and motor makes him extremely intriguing as a long-term NBA prospect, and once his feel for the game and skill-level improves, he has a chance to establish himself as one of the best big men in his high school class.‎