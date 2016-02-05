Bam Adebayo
Team: Kentucky, Freshman
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 10"
W: 250 lbs
Bday: 07/18/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Pick: 15 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 15 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 12 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 3 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 8
 High School: High Point Christian
Hometown: Gatesville, NC

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Official College Team6' 9"6' 10"2587' 1.5"9' 0"NA33.539.5
2016Official College Team6' 9"6' 10"2587' 1.5"9' 0"NA33.539.5

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAABam Adebayo1326.213.55.08.757.55.08.757.50.00.0 3.55.859.23.54.27.70.90.41.81.32.5
2016/17NCAABam Adebayo1326.213.55.08.757.55.08.757.50.00.0 3.55.859.23.54.27.70.90.41.81.32.5

Top NBA Prospects in the SEC, Part Two: Bam Adebayo Scouting Video
September 30, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Kentucky's Bam Adebayo.

Strengths:


Weaknesses:


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Edrice Adebayo and Frank Jackson
June 9, 2015

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Two
June 7, 2015

A top-15 player in the class of 2016, Edrice Adebayo has made an impression here with his tremendous athletic ability. He's a bit stuck between the four and five spots standing between 6'9 and 6-10 with long arms, even if he's currently lacking a degree of skill, but is an efficient, and highly productive big man. Able to play well above the rim with ease, the Northside HS (NC) standout looks to tear the rim down every time he touches the ball inside. Shooting 68% while scoring 15 points and pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game on the adidas Gauntlet circuit for Team Loaded NC, Adebayo is a physical interior presence not unlike NBA player J.J. Hickson. Making an impact on the glass, competing, and even tossing in a hook shot, Adebayo isn't particularly polished at this stage, but he's one of the main reasons this US Select Team is undefeated through two games. His tremendous frame, athleticism and motor makes him extremely intriguing as a long-term NBA prospect, and once his feel for the game and skill-level improves, he has a chance to establish himself as one of the best big men in his high school class.‎

