|Team: Kentucky, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 7' 0"
W: 260 lbs
Bday: 01/05/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 23 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 10 in Top SEC Prospects
|
High School: La Lumiere
Hometown: Caringbah, Australia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Official College Team
|6' 11.25"
|7' 0.25"
|260
|7' 0"
|8' 11"
|NA
|24.5
|30.5
|2015
|Official College Team
|6' 11.25"
|7' 0.25"
|260
|7' 0"
|8' 11"
|12.2
|24.5
|30.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Isaac Humphries
|13
|10.7
|3.5
|1.5
|3.2
|46.3
|1.5
|3.2
|46.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|53.8
|1.9
|2.0
|3.9
|0.5
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
|1.8
Ryan Thomson
Humphries, a native of Caringbah, Australia, found his way to Kentucky after a successful stint at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. Humphries, originally a member of the 2016 recruiting class, burst onto the scene during the FIBA U17 competition in 2014 where he averaged 18.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over seven games. Humphries had his most impressive outing against Canada, scoring 41 points, recording 19 rebounds and 5 blocks. Humphries reclassified and spent the 2015-2016 season playing sporadically for Coach Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Humphries settled in to a bench role with the Kentucky Wildcats that saw him start one of the 23 games he appeared in. He played only 9 minutes per game and with another influx of talent looming in Lexington, Humphries should continue to battle for minutes as a sophomore, even if he's been praised early on in the preseason for the improvements he's made.
Australian center Isaac Humphries was Kentucky's tallest player at 7'0.25 in shoes, but his 7'0 wingspan is not particularly impressive. Tipping the scales at 260-pound, Humphries already possesses impressive bulk for a college center comparing favorably to Robert Sacre who measured 6'11.75 in shoes with a 7'0.5 wingspan and a 264 pound frame coming out of Gonzaga in 2012. Keep in mind that Humphries is still only 17 years old, which tells you something about how physically mature he is at this age. Though his 12.2% body fat percentage is the highest among players measured at the UK Pro Day, its still relatively low compared to the heavier set big men that has graced the NBA Combine over the last decade. Clearly Kentucky's Strength Staff does a fine job preparing their athletes for success both on the floor and in settings like this one, and Humphries will likely improve this number by the time next year's Combine rolls around.[Read Full Article]
-Past Bender, recruiting fans will likely remember Isaac Humphries, the 6'11 Australian big man who averaged 18.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per-game at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championships before enrolling at La Lumiere (IN) as a 2016 high school prospect. Already holding offers from the likes of Arizona and Kansas, Humphries is a mobile big man with a high basketball IQ, solid fundamentals, and a nice scoring touch around the rim. A bit limited in terms of explosiveness and defensive ability, this will be a chance for Humphries to show how he's improved since entering the high school ranks.[Read Full Article]