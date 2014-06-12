|Team: Villanova, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 2"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 08/31/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 31 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 8 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 19
|
High School: Stevenson
Hometown: Lincolnshire, IL
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 2"
|201
|6' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 0.5"
|6' 2.5"
|198
|6' 3"
|8' 0.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 1"
|6' 2"
|200
|6' 4"
|7' 11.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 0"
|6' 1.5"
|194
|6' 3.5"
|8' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 1.5"
|194
|6' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 2"
|193
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 1.5"
|182
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 1"
|NA
|184
|6' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jalen Brunson
|13
|29.7
|12.8
|4.5
|8.8
|50.4
|3.2
|5.7
|56.8
|1.2
|3.2
|39.0
|2.7
|3.2
|85.4
|0.5
|1.8
|2.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.0
|1.8
|1.7
|
Jeremy Bauman
A physical left-handed guard, Jalen Brunson played an important role as a freshman for the 2016 NCAA Champion Villanova Wildcats. In 24 minutes per game, Brunson proved to be poised and decisive with the ball in his hands while starting 39 games, and was unanimously named to the 2016 Big East All-Freshman team. Heading into his sophomore year, the 20-year old will likely handle a much bigger playmaking role following Ryan Arcidiacano's graduation.
Brunson's physical profile is a mixed bag, as he has decent size for a point guard at 6-2 combined with a below average 6-3 ½ wingspan. His strength is impressive, as he weighs around 201 pounds and is great at using his physical tools to get where he wants to go with the ball in his hands, but is just an average athlete overall and won't blow anyone away with his quickness or explosiveness, even at the college level, and not certainly not the NBA.
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Villanova's Jalen Brunson.
An interview with USA guard Jalen Brunson at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Solid athlete. Operates at different speeds. Can play above the rim a bit
-Good blend of scoring and playmaking. Can do both and picks his spots nicely.
-Executes offensively very well. Intelligent and disciplined
-Versatile passer. Finds cutters diving to rim, shooters on the wing. Feeds the post nicely
-Excellent ball-handler. Rarely turned the ball over. Very sure-handed with decision making
-Terrific on the pick and roll. Plays with great pace. Uses body to create space, handles ball on a string, makes very good decisions.
-Aggressive attacking in open court
-Was extremely efficient offensively at the U19s. 62% for 2, 44% for 3
-Has an array of floaters he can convert in the lane with both hands around the basket
-Capable shooter with feet set or off the dribble.
-Not afraid to step up on the big moments. Plays with huge confidence
Weaknesses:
-Lacks great size or length for his position. Measured just 6-0 ½ without shoes, with a 6-3 wingspan at the USA Basketball Training Camp. Doesn't make up for that with freakish athleticism
-Made only 5 of his 19 shots off the dribble over course of tournament (but many of his makes were huge shots))
Outlook: The leader of a very young US team that won the championship. Did a great job of keeping everyone under control with his poise and steady hand. MVP of the tournament, and deservedly so. #4 in PER, #3 in assists, #3 in TS%. Played significantly better than we've seen him at any setting. Conditioning is improved, as is his outside shooting, and particularly his finishing ability around the rim. Picked his spots extremely well. Looks ready to step into a significant role for Villanova.
Jalen Brunson
Height (w/ shoes): 6-2
Height (w/o shoes): 6'1
Weight: 200
Wingspan: 6-4
Standing Reach: 7-11.5
The smallest player on the USA Junior National Select Team roster, Jalen Brunson nonetheless has a fairly unique frame for a young guard. Even if his size is just average, few lead guards his age have comparable strength. Brunson is physically similar to Deron Williams, who measured in at 6-2.75 in shoes with a 6-6.25 wingspan and a 202-pound frame in 2005.
Mike Schmitz
Strengths
-Strong and physical point guard.
-Can finish well through contact. Initiates contact going to the rim. Uses both hands.
-Consummate point guard. Very unselfish. Moves the ball. Makes the simple pass.
-Takes care of the ball.
-Capable shooter.
-High IQ.
-Solid on ball defender. Moves his feet well.
-Good instincts off the ball.
Weaknesses
-Average athlete.
-Short arms.
-Capable but not a knockdown shooter. Passes up open looks regularly.
-Lacks creativity.
-Doesn't change speed or direction all that well.
-No in-between game.
Outlook The coach's son figures to be a solid starting point guard at the college level due to his heady point guard play and physicality. Brunson gets his teammates involved and isn't afraid to attack the rim. The 6-2 lefty is a bit limited athletically and needs to develop into more of a threat as a shooter to take his game to the next level. Bruson's NBA potential is a bit limited by his average athleticism and overall scoring ability, but he figures to be a solid collegiate player and could potentially carve out a niche as a backup or third point guard in the league down the road.