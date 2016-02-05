FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Centers August 10, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Excellent size for a center, measured 7-0 barefoot at the Adidas EuroCamp

-Solid wingspan (7-2) and big standing reach (9-3)

-Has nice mobility. Runs well. Fluid. Can play above the rim with ease

-Good skill-level inside the paint. Soft touch. Finishes with both hands. 62% 2P% at U18s

-Can finish in a variety of ways from different vantage points. Hooks, floaters, scoop shots, etc

-Skinny, but tough and active. Doesn't back down from stronger players

-Will back down equally sized players

-Reliable target on pick and roll. Very soft hands.

-Catches and finishes lobs off two feet

-Good offensive rebounder. 4.7 per-40 at U18s. Career 4.5 in 38 FIBA and ANGT games

-Has some timing as a shot-blocker

-Solid feel for game. Career 1/1 assist to turnover ratio. Can pass out of doubles and find the open man



Weaknesses:

-Has a narrow frame that will take a long time and hard work to fill out

-Very skinny legs. High hips

-Weighs only 214 pounds right now

-Struggles to step out and defend outside the paint. Very upright in stance.

-Gets backed down inside the paint defensively

-Poor free throw shooter. Ugly shooting mechanics (locked elbow). Not a threat to do much outside of the paint besides knock down an occasional 15-foot jumper

-Career 56% FT%



Outlook: Mobile, skilled 7-footer with a very thin frame. Was extremely productive in the 18 minutes per game he played coming off the bench, scoring efficiently on post-ups and off the ball, while rebounding and providing solid rim-protection. Will start the preseason with Zalgiris senior team and either play a minor role with them or move to second division team. How his body develops in the next few years will dictate what kind of NBA prospect he is. [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Laurynas Birutis Measured 7'1.25 in shoes with a 7'2.25 wingspan at 214 pounds. The extremely skinny 17 year old center spent the season with Zalgiris II in the Lithuanian second division. He had some nice moments contesting shots and even tossed in a midrange jumper, but also struggled at times as he can't compete inside physically at the moment even if he has the toughness to do so. His willingness to fight should be dividends as his frame fills out, and the late blooming big man is an international prospect worth keeping an ear out for in the come years. It will be curious to see when he makes the transition to Zalgiris's first team and how quickly his frame develops, as he runs the floor extremely well, has great fundamentals and a solid feel for the game. [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results June 8, 2015 1997-born Lithuanian center Laurynas Birutis stands 7'0 without shoes with a 7'2.25 wingspan and a massive 9'3 standing reach. He obviously has tremendous size for a center, but his 214-pound frame is in major need or improvement. Fortunately, the 17 year old still has plenty of time to bulk up. [Read Full Article]

