Marc Garcia 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview July 17, 2015 An interview with Spanish guard Marc Garcia at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete. -Ivica Zubac Interview

-Georgios Papagiannis Interview

-Tyler Dorsey Interview

-Furkan Korkmaz Interview

-Terrance Ferguson Interview Please enable Javascript to watch this video (Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox) [Read Full Article]

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Good size for a shooting guard

-Smooth athlete. Very fluid and mobile.

-Good instincts as a scorer and shot-creator.

-Terrific footwork on drives

-Shifty ball-handler with right hand. Changes speeds and directions. Gets low to the ground

-Doesn't turn ball over very often (13% career TOV%)

-Has done a great job of getting to free throw line at every level he's played at (6.7 attempts per-40 even in ACB)

-Has good shooting mechanics and has made quite a few 3-pointers in his career (2.5 makes per-40 in 113 career games)

-Reliable free throw shooter (85% in Crete, 78% career)

-Great instincts jumping in the passing lanes (2.6 steals per-40 in Crete, close to 2 per-40 career)



Weaknesses:

-Very thin frame which may struggle to fill out long-term

-Very poor finisher around the basket. Has struggled to convert inside the arc at every level he's played at. Career 40% 2P%. Shocking 24% for 2 at this tournament

-Not an explosive athlete. That, combined with his thin frame makes it difficult for him to finish around the rim. Settles for floaters regularly. Crumbles at the first sign of contact. Needs to improve his off hand on his finishes

-Struggling badly with his jump-shot as of late. 29% for 3 in the ACB this season. 30% at this tournament. In a huge funk from beyond the arc in past year plus.

-Not a great passer. Looks to create almost exclusively for himself

-A little bit of a gunner at times. Takes questionable shots

-Poor defender. Lacks toughness and strength. Intensity level leaves a lot to be desired. Doesn't close out with urgency. Doesn't fight through screens.



Outlook: Creative shooting guard with nice scoring instincts. In the midst of a difficult period, coming off a tough season in the ACB. Seems to have lost much of his swagger which made him such an intriguing player earlier in his career. Frame needs to improve substantially. Still flashes signs of intrigue with his ability to draw fouls, get in the passing lanes and make an occasional jumper, but needs to improve his defense, shooting consistency and become a much better finisher inside the arc to reach the tremendous potential he showed earlier in his career. Rights are owned by Barcelona, so will almost certainly be on loan again next year. [Read Full Article]

2014 Albert Schweitzer Tournament - Elite Prospects May 13, 2014 DavidGrau.cat



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Versatile scorer with amazing instincts for putting the ball in the basket

-Fluid and crafty guard with tremendous creativity

-Nice quickness and body control

-Scores from all over the floor

-Gets to the free throw line at a solid rate, hits 80% of his attempts once there

-Terrific in-between game

-Rises up from awkward angles with great touch

-swooping hook shot in the lane

-Terrific moving off the ball

-Excellent shooter with feet set or off the dribble

-Comes off screens

-Makes tough shots with hand in his face

-Uses shot fakes

-Puts ball on floor with both hands

-Gets low with his body and dribble

-Not selfish. Tries to make players for others. Good passer. 4.5 assists per-40

-Doesn't force issue



Weaknesses:

-Low 2-point percentage guy his whole career

-Needs to get stronger to become more efficient inside the paint and inside the arc in general

-Struggles to finish through contact around the basket

-What kind of defender can he become?

-Short-armed

-Shows average toughness

-Doesn't rebound



Outlook: Kind of a Spanish [Read Full Article]

-Versatile scorer with amazing instincts for putting the ball in the basket-Fluid and crafty guard with tremendous creativity-Nice quickness and body control-Scores from all over the floor-Gets to the free throw line at a solid rate, hits 80% of his attempts once there-Terrific in-between game-Rises up from awkward angles with great touch-swooping hook shot in the lane-Terrific moving off the ball-Excellent shooter with feet set or off the dribble-Comes off screens-Makes tough shots with hand in his face-Uses shot fakes-Puts ball on floor with both hands-Gets low with his body and dribble-Not selfish. Tries to make players for others. Good passer. 4.5 assists per-40-Doesn't force issue-Low 2-point percentage guy his whole career-Needs to get stronger to become more efficient inside the paint and inside the arc in general-Struggles to finish through contact around the basket-What kind of defender can he become?-Short-armed-Shows average toughness-Doesn't reboundKind of a Spanish Nik Stauskas . Made a very strong impression in Mannheim. Appears to have grown, filled out physically, and improved considerably in the past 12 months. Clearly one of the best young prospects in Europe. Already producing at a very high level in the Spanish second division (LEB Gold), averaging 11 points in 24 minutes. Needs to continue to work on his body, keep improving defensively. Nike International Junior Tournament London Scouting Reports May 15, 2013 Marc Garcia, 6-6, Shooting Guard, Barcelona, Spain, 1996



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Solid height for a wing player

-Shows tremendous scoring instincts (17.4 points in 25.7 minutes per game at the NIJT). Very aggressive offensive player

-Outstanding perimeter shooter (47% 3P% at NIJT). Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble

-Can come off screens

-Punishes close-outs by attacking the rim hard

-Has a nice first step and a good knack for drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line

-Finishes creatively around the basket with either hand



Weaknesses:

-Very skinny at the moment. Possesses somewhat of a narrow frame

-Gets pushed around by older players. Struggles to finish through traffic at times

-Defensive potential a question mark

-Needs to improve passing skills and ability to create for others. Only dished out two assists in 231 minutes.



Outlook: Exceptionally talented young scorer. Looks like a baby but has a killer's mentality. Comes on the floor looking to put up points, but doesn't force the issue and plays within a team concept. Lack of strength affects everything he does at the moment, but he just turned 17 two months ago so he still has plenty of time to work on his frame. [Read Full Article]

