Nike International Junior Tournament Kaunas: Best of the Rest

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Terrific athlete

-Great frame

-Plays hard

-Defends multiple positions

-Doesn't give up on plays

-Crashes offensive glass



Weaknesses:

-Plays primarily at the 4 despite standing somewhere around 6-7

-Limited scorer

-Average ball-handler

-Struggles to make shots from perimeter



Outlook:

Lassort was born in September of 1995, which makes him a very young prospect still. He has terrific physical attributes but needs to improve his skill-level considerably.