|Team: Arizona, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 220 lbs
Bday: 10/29/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 26 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 8 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 19
|
High School: Word of God Christian Academy
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Rawle Alkins
|13
|30.8
|12.4
|4.3
|9.5
|45.5
|3.1
|5.8
|52.6
|1.2
|3.6
|34.0
|2.5
|3.5
|73.3
|1.8
|3.5
|5.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.5
|2.2
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Rawle Alkins
|13
|30.8
|12.4
|4.3
|9.5
|45.5
|3.1
|5.8
|52.6
|1.2
|3.6
|34.0
|2.5
|3.5
|73.3
|1.8
|3.5
|5.4
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.5
|2.2
A video interview with elite high school wing Rawle Alkins at the Under Armour Elite 24.
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)[Read Full Article]
Despite scoring only 4 points on 2/10 shooting on day two, Rawle Alkins bounced back to score 11 points on day three while going 5/9 from the field. Generating as much buzz among NBA scouts as any player on the US Select Team, Alkins impressed throughout his three days here with his approach to the game. At 6'4 with a 200+ pound frame, he enjoys a considerable strength advantage over essentially any player he suits up against his age, but he doesn't rest on his laurels competing as hard as anyone here.
One of the main attractions of this year's Eurocamp is the high level talent assembled on the adidas USA select team roster. Featuring an assortment of top-40 players from the class of 2016, the event organizers hit a home run this season bringing in an even better roster than the inaugural group from last year, which included the likes of Thon Maker and Brandon Ingram. The 2014 US select team went 0-3 losing by an average of 25.9 points. The 2015 scored a 76-71 victory over the French U20 National Team in the second game of the day.
Though the USA Select team got contributions from a number of players, it was New York's Rawle Alkins who had the strongest showing today, as he poured in 18 points in 25 minutes while going 7/8 from the floor. A powerfully built 6'4 shooting guard with terrific athleticism hailing from Christ the King Regional HS in New York, Alkins showed why he's one of the top scorers in the adidas Gauntlet where he averages 24.3 points per game for the NY Rens. Possessing terrific strength for a 17 year old, Alkins did an impressive job creating opportunities for himself by being aggressive attacking the basket. Converting a number of very athletic finishes to go along with a couple of makes from beyond the arc, his efficient scoring was a big reason the US Select Team was able to get the best of an older, more experienced French squad.
On top of his scoring, Alkins came up with a number of rebounds (5), along with a handful of assists, and did a nice job defensively. Using his quickness to pressure the ball and contesting a number of shots effectively with his leaping ability, Alkins stood out today, despite being one of the younger players on the floor.