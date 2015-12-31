

Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Rawle Alkins 13 30.8 12.4 4.3 9.5 45.5 3.1 5.8 52.6 1.2 3.6 34.0 2.5 3.5 73.3 1.8 3.5 5.4 2.4 1.2 0.4 2.5 2.2

Rawle Alkins Under Armour Elite 24 Interview September 10, 2015 A video interview with elite high school wing Rawle Alkins at the Under Armour Elite 24.



adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons June 11, 2015

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 Despite scoring only 4 points on 2/10 shooting on day two, Rawle Alkins bounced back to score 11 points on day three while going 5/9 from the field. Generating as much buzz among NBA scouts as any player on the US Select Team, Alkins impressed throughout his three days here with his approach to the game. At 6'4 with a 200+ pound frame, he enjoys a considerable strength advantage over essentially any player he suits up against his age, but he doesn't rest on his laurels competing as hard as anyone here.







Taking this setting very seriously, Alkins impressed on the offensive end with his ability to finish at the rim, create off the bounce, and move the ball to keep the offense flowing. He has a low, but consistent release point that allows him to knock down perimeter shots at a nice rate, and while he could stand to improve his ball handling ability, has a nice package of offensive tools.



Perhaps more importantly, Alkins is a terrific defender, using his strength and lateral quickness to hound ball handlers, crashing the glass at a terrific rate for a guard, and even providing some rim protection over his time here thanks to his terrific leaping ability. All-in-all, Alkins was arguably the most consistently impressive player we saw in Treviso. [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day One June 6, 2015 One of the main attractions of this year's Eurocamp is the high level talent assembled on the adidas USA select team roster. Featuring an assortment of top-40 players from the class of 2016, the event organizers hit a home run this season bringing in an even better roster than the inaugural group from last year, which included the likes of Thon Maker and Brandon Ingram. The 2014 US select team went 0-3 losing by an average of 25.9 points. The 2015 scored a 76-71 victory over the French U20 National Team in the second game of the day.



Though the USA Select team got contributions from a number of players, it was New York's Rawle Alkins who had the strongest showing today, as he poured in 18 points in 25 minutes while going 7/8 from the floor. A powerfully built 6'4 shooting guard with terrific athleticism hailing from Christ the King Regional HS in New York, Alkins showed why he's one of the top scorers in the adidas Gauntlet where he averages 24.3 points per game for the NY Rens. Possessing terrific strength for a 17 year old, Alkins did an impressive job creating opportunities for himself by being aggressive attacking the basket. Converting a number of very athletic finishes to go along with a couple of makes from beyond the arc, his efficient scoring was a big reason the US Select Team was able to get the best of an older, more experienced French squad.



On top of his scoring, Alkins came up with a number of rebounds (5), along with a handful of assists, and did a nice job defensively. Using his quickness to pressure the ball and contesting a number of shots effectively with his leaping ability, Alkins stood out today, despite being one of the younger players on the floor. [Read Full Article]

