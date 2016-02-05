Matchup Video: Robert Williams vs Arizona December 20, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes Robert Williams' performance against Arizona, from an NBA perspective. What did we learn on both ends of the floor?



Williams has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for Texas A&M with his extraordinary length, budding post game, rim protection timing, off-ball cutting, finishing, mid-range jumper, and defensive versatility.



While he was not particularly heralded coming out of high school, he's already established himself as one of the most talented long-term big men prospects in college basketball, even if he still has a ways to go in a number of different areas.



As the video outlines from the Arizona game, Williams often plays too fast, isn't physical enough on either end of the floor, is not a great defensive rebounder, and is very much living off his elite physical tools at the college level to bail out his lack of awareness, polish and experience.



Nike Academy Scouting Reports: Elite High School Prospects June 30, 2015 Mike Schmitz



2016 power forward Robert Williams stood out amongst a group of 54 highly touted high school stars with his impressive blend of physical tools, shot blocking ability and shooting touch with range out to three. Sporting an extremely impressive frame, big hands and a 7' 4” wingspan, the Vivian, LA native proved to be a menace on the defensive end as he altered shots both at the rim and on the perimeter. Although the sample size isn't great, it's no surprise that Williams led the EYBL in blocks per 40 minutes with 9.41, nearly three blocks more than second place. Williams' shot blocking ability paired with his shooting potential makes him very valuable in a basketball world where rim protection and three-point shooting is a highly sought after combination. He has good timing, is quick off of his feet, and shows sharp instincts on the defensive end.



On the flip side, Williams is a bit undersized for the power forward position and can play with a more consistent motor overall, but given his long arms, big hands and tremendous frame, he may have another inch or two left in him before reaching his peak physically. Williams was far from the highest-ranked prospect at the Nike Academy, but his long-term potential as an athletic shot-blocking four who can shoot it from the perimeter makes him a very intriguing prospect. [Read Full Article]

