2016 FIBA U18 European Championship Scouting Reports: Guards

Abdoulaye N'Doye, 6'6", 18.7 years old, Point Guard, Chalon, France



Strengths:

-Tremendous physical profile

-Excellent size for either guard position

-Chiseled frame

-Long arms

-Big hands

-Monster defensively. Smothers opponents with intense ball-pressure.

-Should be able to guard all three backcourt positions

-Wreaks havoc in the passing lanes

-Shows some potential operating as a big point guard. Naturally unselfish. Can drive and dish a bit

-Draws fouls with his long strides and strong frame attacking in a straight line



Weaknesses:

-Limited skill-level offensively. Only scored 21 points in 115 minutes at the U18s (~7 per-4o)

-Relies heavily on his strength to create offense by overpowering weaker defenders

-Average ball-handler. Doesn't want to drive left. Struggles to execute complex moves and create efficient half-court offense for himself and others

-Very limited outside shooter. Shot just ¼ for 3 at U18s. 8/25 (32%) for season in French junior league.

-Career 55% free throw shooter in 70 DX database games doesn't raise optomism for his ability to improve his jump-shot

-Feel for the game is a work in progress



Outlook: Played a DeAndre Liggins type role for France off the bench, bringing tremendous energy and defensive versatility. Extremely limited offensively at this stage. Not clear how much he can improve in that aspect. Will get NBA looks solely off his defensive prowess, but would benefit greatly from becoming at least a capable shooter with his feet set, or a more polished ball-handler.