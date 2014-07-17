|Team: Purdue, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 247 lbs
Bday: 04/18/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 79 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 25 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 10 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 18
|
High School: Homestead HS
Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|NBA Draft Combine
|6' 7.5"
|6' 8.5"
|247
|7' 3.5"
|8' 11"
|12.6
|26.0
|29.0
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.75"
|6' 8.75"
|254
|7' 4.75"
|9' 0.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 6.75"
|6' 7.75"
|271
|7' 3.5"
|9' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.25"
|6' 8.5"
|265
|7' 3"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.25"
|6' 8.25"
|272
|7' 3"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 8"
|269
|7' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 8"
|269
|7' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 7"
|NA
|231
|7' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|NBA Draft Combine
|6' 7.5"
|6' 8.5"
|247
|7' 3.5"
|8' 11"
|12.6
|26.0
|29.0
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.75"
|6' 8.75"
|254
|7' 4.75"
|9' 0.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 6.75"
|6' 7.75"
|271
|7' 3.5"
|9' 1"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.25"
|6' 8.5"
|265
|7' 3"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 7.25"
|6' 8.25"
|272
|7' 3"
|9' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 8"
|269
|7' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 8"
|269
|7' 1.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 7"
|NA
|231
|7' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Caleb Swanigan
|14
|30.3
|17.8
|6.1
|10.8
|57.0
|5.4
|9.1
|59.1
|0.8
|1.7
|45.8
|4.7
|6.1
|76.7
|2.9
|9.4
|12.4
|3.0
|0.2
|0.9
|3.1
|2.4
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Caleb Swanigan
|14
|30.3
|17.8
|6.1
|10.8
|57.0
|5.4
|9.1
|59.1
|0.8
|1.7
|45.8
|4.7
|6.1
|76.7
|2.9
|9.4
|12.4
|3.0
|0.2
|0.9
|3.1
|2.4
|
Raymond Spalding
|
Jessie Govan
|
Caleb Swanigan
|
Carlton Bragg
|
Melo Trimble
Matt Kamalsky
Caleb Swanigan's college recruitment was not without drama, as the 18th ranked RSCI prospect initially committed to play for the Michigan State Spartans, before abruptly decommitting and electing to stay in his home state of Indiana to compete for the Purdue Boilermakers. Coach Matt Painter already had a pair of 7-footers - since-graduated A.J. Hammons and the efficient scoring, 7-2 rising junior, Isaac Haas - and was in need of a power forward to plug into an otherwise well-rounded lineup.
A starter from day one, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native averaged nearly a double-double, scoring 10.2 PPG and grabbing 8.3 RPG (second overall in the Big Ten), but showed plenty of room for improvement during his first season in Lafayette. Swanigan impressed with his hustle, nose for the ball and versatility on offense, but was too inefficient as a scorer, turned the ball over often and proved to be inept at the defensive end at times.
The big man declared for the 2016 NBA Draft and participated in the Combine, but realized his best option was to return to school for at least another season after struggling badly in Chicago, as he was considered a fringe second round draft pick at best. The rising sophomore will have ample opportunity to prove himself as a key member of a legit Top-25 team.
An interview with Michigan State commit Caleb Swanigan of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)
Caleb Swanigan
Height (w/ shoes): 6-7.75
Height (w/o shoes): 6-6.75
Weight: 271.2
Wingspan: 7-3.5
Standing Reach: 9-1
One of the heaviest high school players in our database all-time, Caleb Swanigan has hung steady around 270-pounds since last year. His 7'3.5 wingspan is terrific and is one of the reasons he's been such a prolific rebounder at the AAU level. He measures favorably compared to DeJuan Blair who stood 6-6.5 in shoes with a 7-2 wingspan and a 277-pound frame in 2009.
-Indiana high school star Caleb Swanigan was the heaviest player in attendance at 272 pounds. He's not all that tall, standing just 6'7.25, but his 7'3 wingspan and strength certainly help him compensate.[Read Full Article]