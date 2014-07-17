Caleb Swanigan
Team: Purdue, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 9"
W: 247 lbs
Bday: 04/18/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 79 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 25 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 10 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 18
 High School: Homestead HS
Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016NBA Draft Combine6' 7.5"6' 8.5"2477' 3.5"8' 11"12.626.029.0
2015USA Basketball6' 7.75"6' 8.75"2547' 4.75"9' 0.25"NANANA
2015Hoop Summit6' 6.75"6' 7.75"2717' 3.5"9' 1"NANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 7.25"6' 8.5"2657' 3"9' 0"NANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 7.25"6' 8.25"2727' 3"9' 0"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 8"2697' 1.5"NANANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 8"2697' 1.5"NANANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 7"NA2317' 3"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACaleb Swanigan1430.317.86.110.857.05.49.159.10.81.745.84.76.176.72.99.412.43.00.20.93.12.4
Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big Ten, Part Five: Prospects 8-11
October 14, 2016

Matt Kamalsky

Caleb Swanigan's college recruitment was not without drama, as the 18th ranked RSCI prospect initially committed to play for the Michigan State Spartans, before abruptly decommitting and electing to stay in his home state of Indiana to compete for the Purdue Boilermakers. Coach Matt Painter already had a pair of 7-footers - since-graduated A.J. Hammons and the efficient scoring, 7-2 rising junior, Isaac Haas - and was in need of a power forward to plug into an otherwise well-rounded lineup.

A starter from day one, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native averaged nearly a double-double, scoring 10.2 PPG and grabbing 8.3 RPG (second overall in the Big Ten), but showed plenty of room for improvement during his first season in Lafayette. Swanigan impressed with his hustle, nose for the ball and versatility on offense, but was too inefficient as a scorer, turned the ball over often and proved to be inept at the defensive end at times.

The big man declared for the 2016 NBA Draft and participated in the Combine, but realized his best option was to return to school for at least another season after struggling badly in Chicago, as he was considered a fringe second round draft pick at best. The rising sophomore will have ample opportunity to prove himself as a key member of a legit Top-25 team.

US Presswire


Standing 6-9 in shoes and 247 pounds with a 7-4 wingspan and 9-1 standing reach, Swanigan's physical profile is intriguing and concerning at once when projecting him to the NBA. He's got a strong lower body and excellent wingspan and reach, which he uses to make an impact as a defensive rebounder and post threat. However, the 19-year old has a very wide frame, is flat-footed and lacks lateral quickness, muscle definition and explosion as a finisher and rim protector.

The majority of Swanigan's offensive opportunities were in the low post, where he proved to be adept at carving space out with his physical tools. He embraces physicality, uses his strength to make first contact with the defender, and makes himself available to catch passes via his strong lower body and length. He's not the fastest big man around, but he does run hard and is willing to work for duck-ins. Intelligently, he seeks to establish position a few feet above the block, where he operates with a few dribbles and body-bumps to create space for hook shots or turn-around jumpers, which are very much a work in progress, but have potential.

Swanigan's lack of fundamentals and inexperience in the low post were evident, however, as he turned the ball over on 20.7% of his 150 total post possessions and regularly over-dribbled into trouble, failed to keep the ball high and rushed passes. When challenged by taller or more athletic defenders, his lack of quickness and explosiveness complicated matters, which certainly doesn't bode well for the next level.

Operating in the high-post and oftentimes as the trailer, the lengthy big man displayed a knack for moving without the ball and finding open space near the extended elbow to take spot-up jump shots. His shot selection was poor, which led to him connecting on a mediocre 35.1% of his spot-up attempts, according to Synergy. He had a tough time when being closed out on and didn't show effective pull-up skills when attacking from the perimeter, but his high release point and length do help to offset his lack of elevation on his shots.

The second year big man has to be more consistent with his shooting mechanics, specifically in terms of his lower body. As is the case with most players, he's more accurate when he catches the ball bent and prepared to shoot rather than when he catches the ball and then bends. He also showed a tendency to widen his base and flail his legs in opposite directions on his follow-through, which contributed to his inconsistency. He has a long way to go before becoming a credible threat from the NBA line, but proving to be a steadier perimeter threat can only help his stock.

Swanigan's athletic limitations and below average instincts are hindrances on the defensive end, too. He is flat-footed, lacks lateral quickness and routinely struggles to keep up with quick, skilled players, especially in isolations. He also shows poor technique on close-outs, using long and slow steps with his arms at his side far too often, which neutralizes his great wingspan. He has difficulty hedging and recovering in pick-and-roll situations, but does fight through screens competitively when guarding the ball, though he has to work on taking better angles to stay in front of his man.

For all his shortcomings, Swanigan is a very good defensive rebounder because he's super long, competitive, hustles, doesn't mind contact or getting on the floor and reads the ball well off the rim thanks to his terrific timing and instincts. He utilizes his frame to establish position and uses his wingspan to corral the ball, though he is limited by his lack of athleticism and mostly rebounds in his own area.

Barring significant improvement, Swanigan faces an uphill battle to carve out a niche at the NBA level, but he'll be a key cog on a well-rounded Top-25 team with the chance to prove he can handle more volume efficiently. All in all, the rising sophomore has a lot to prove to scouts, but is in a great position to do so this upcoming season.

[Read Full Article]
2015 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Caleb Swanigan
April 11, 2015

An interview with Michigan State commit Caleb Swanigan of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)
[Read Full Article]
2015 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements
April 10, 2015

Caleb Swanigan
Height (w/ shoes): 6-7.75
Height (w/o shoes): 6-6.75
Weight: 271.2
Wingspan: 7-3.5
Standing Reach: 9-1

One of the heaviest high school players in our database all-time, Caleb Swanigan has hung steady around 270-pounds since last year. His 7'3.5 wingspan is terrific and is one of the reasons he's been such a prolific rebounder at the AAU level. He measures favorably compared to DeJuan Blair who stood 6-6.5 in shoes with a 7-2 wingspan and a 277-pound frame in 2009.

[Read Full Article]
New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress
October 3, 2014

-Indiana high school star Caleb Swanigan was the heaviest player in attendance at 272 pounds. He's not all that tall, standing just 6'7.25, but his 7'3 wingspan and strength certainly help him compensate.

[Read Full Article]
