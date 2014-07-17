Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big Ten, Part Five: Prospects 8-11

Caleb Swanigan's college recruitment was not without drama, as the 18th ranked RSCI prospect initially committed to play for the Michigan State Spartans, before abruptly decommitting and electing to stay in his home state of Indiana to compete for the Purdue Boilermakers. Coach Matt Painter already had a pair of 7-footers - since-graduated A.J. Hammons and the efficient scoring, 7-2 rising junior, Isaac Haas - and was in need of a power forward to plug into an otherwise well-rounded lineup.



A starter from day one, the Fort Wayne, Indiana native averaged nearly a double-double, scoring 10.2 PPG and grabbing 8.3 RPG (second overall in the Big Ten), but showed plenty of room for improvement during his first season in Lafayette. Swanigan impressed with his hustle, nose for the ball and versatility on offense, but was too inefficient as a scorer, turned the ball over often and proved to be inept at the defensive end at times.



The big man declared for the 2016 NBA Draft and participated in the Combine, but realized his best option was to return to school for at least another season after struggling badly in Chicago, as he was considered a fringe second round draft pick at best. The rising sophomore will have ample opportunity to prove himself as a key member of a legit Top-25 team.





Standing 6-9 in shoes and 247 pounds with a 7-4 wingspan and 9-1 standing reach, Swanigan's physical profile is intriguing and concerning at once when projecting him to the NBA. He's got a strong lower body and excellent wingspan and reach, which he uses to make an impact as a defensive rebounder and post threat. However, the 19-year old has a very wide frame, is flat-footed and lacks lateral quickness, muscle definition and explosion as a finisher and rim protector.The majority of Swanigan's offensive opportunities were in the low post, where he proved to be adept at carving space out with his physical tools. He embraces physicality, uses his strength to make first contact with the defender, and makes himself available to catch passes via his strong lower body and length. He's not the fastest big man around, but he does run hard and is willing to work for duck-ins. Intelligently, he seeks to establish position a few feet above the block, where he operates with a few dribbles and body-bumps to create space for hook shots or turn-around jumpers, which are very much a work in progress, but have potential.Swanigan's lack of fundamentals and inexperience in the low post were evident, however, as he turned the ball over on 20.7% of his 150 total post possessions and regularly over-dribbled into trouble, failed to keep the ball high and rushed passes. When challenged by taller or more athletic defenders, his lack of quickness and explosiveness complicated matters, which certainly doesn't bode well for the next level.Operating in the high-post and oftentimes as the trailer, the lengthy big man displayed a knack for moving without the ball and finding open space near the extended elbow to take spot-up jump shots. His shot selection was poor, which led to him connecting on a mediocre 35.1% of his spot-up attempts, according to Synergy. He had a tough time when being closed out on and didn't show effective pull-up skills when attacking from the perimeter, but his high release point and length do help to offset his lack of elevation on his shots.The second year big man has to be more consistent with his shooting mechanics, specifically in terms of his lower body. As is the case with most players, he's more accurate when he catches the ball bent and prepared to shoot rather than when he catches the ball and then bends. He also showed a tendency to widen his base and flail his legs in opposite directions on his follow-through, which contributed to his inconsistency. He has a long way to go before becoming a credible threat from the NBA line, but proving to be a steadier perimeter threat can only help his stock.Swanigan's athletic limitations and below average instincts are hindrances on the defensive end, too. He is flat-footed, lacks lateral quickness and routinely struggles to keep up with quick, skilled players, especially in isolations. He also shows poor technique on close-outs, using long and slow steps with his arms at his side far too often, which neutralizes his great wingspan. He has difficulty hedging and recovering in pick-and-roll situations, but does fight through screens competitively when guarding the ball, though he has to work on taking better angles to stay in front of his man.For all his shortcomings, Swanigan is a very good defensive rebounder because he's super long, competitive, hustles, doesn't mind contact or getting on the floor and reads the ball well off the rim thanks to his terrific timing and instincts. He utilizes his frame to establish position and uses his wingspan to corral the ball, though he is limited by his lack of athleticism and mostly rebounds in his own area.Barring significant improvement, Swanigan faces an uphill battle to carve out a niche at the NBA level, but he'll be a key cog on a well-rounded Top-25 team with the chance to prove he can handle more volume efficiently. All in all, the rising sophomore has a lot to prove to scouts, but is in a great position to do so this upcoming season.