Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big 12, Part Eight: Prospects 14-17

Jacob Eisenberg



A bowling ball of a forward with a reported near 7-foot wingspan, huge hands and an extremely thick frame, Deonte Burton enters his redshirt senior season at Iowa State very much the same type of prospect he was at the beginning of his college career. Burton's potential has still largely gone unrealized – as he's had to learn under four different head coaches between two programs over the last four years.





A top-50 recruit out of high school, Burton committed to play for Buzz Williams at Marquette, where he envisioned a featured role in Williams' position-less frontcourt. After a promising freshman year in which Burton led the nation in usage rate and finished among the country's top freshmen in scoring per-40 minutes pace adjusted at 22.2 points, Williams abruptly departed from Marquette – leaving Burton as an odd man out when Steve Wojciechowski installed a new system to the program.As a sophomore, Burton struggled to find significant court time at Marquette. Through eight games under Wojciechowski, Burton averaged just 16 minutes per game (seventh on the team). Frustrated, Burton decided to transfer to Iowa State, where Fred Hoiberg had a proven track record of success with heralded transfers.However, while sitting out a season waiting for NCAA clearance, Burton again saw his coach leave when Hoiberg departed the college ranks for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching position. By the time he became eligible to play last season, he joined the Cyclones just games before conference play began, forcing him to work himself back into playing shape on the fly against stiff Big 12 competition.At 6'4” and 250 pounds, Burton is one of the more unique physical specimens in the college game. He's an absolute load but has very nimble feet for a player so thick. He's not a speedster, nor does he consistently play above the rim in the half-court, but he has excellent body control– especially when you consider his weight matches up favorably to NBA big men. A lefty, Burton is deceptive with a bevy of hesitation dribbles and uses a combination of euro-step moves to glide to the rim. When he has sufficient momentum generated, Burton is a force around the rim due to his huge hands and ability to absorb contact.Still, Burton is severely height-challenged to play the power forward or even center positions he often occupied for Iowa State at the next level. He also has a lot of work to do on his body; while the 250-pound frame is definitely an advantage for certain aspects of his game, he wasn't well conditioned enough for Big 12 action last season and regularly got winded after short stints on the court. He's prone to committing silly fouls and turnovers when fatigued – which explains why he's never even averaged 20 minutes of court time per game in a college season. He has a lot of work to do on his body and it's difficult to understand why he came into last season so out of shape, something that has to be considered somewhat of a red flag considering what was at stake.Burton is undeniably talented on the offensive end of the floor. Last season, he averaged 20 points per 40 minutes pace adjusted, finding his scoring opportunities in versatile ways. Most obviously, Burton is a freight train in transition and possesses nice body control, timing, and assertiveness to finish through contact. He gets to the line fairly often (5.0 free throw attempts per 40 minutes pace adjusted) but still needs to improve his free throw stroke – where he's been just a 65.5% free throw shooter throughout his college career.Last season, however, Burton finally displayed his much-anticipated perimeter stroke and, in limited action, threw the ball in the basket at an impressive rate. In fact, Burton made as many three-pointers (18) as a junior as he attempted over both his freshman and sophomore years combined. He also displayed strong efficiency from the perimeter, hitting on 18-of-38 three-point attempts (47.4%). If he can continue to improve his shooting mechanics and speed up his release, Burton could potentially emerge as a legit perimeter threat this coming season, which would be absolutely huge for his NBA chances. Up until now, only 14% of his collegiate field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc, meaning we have to take his career 46% 3-point percentage with a grain of salt.Burton has never been known for his passing ability, tallying a career 9.4% assist percentage, right around what he posted as a junior. He can be somewhat of a black hole at times, looking exclusively for his own offense regardless of what's in front of him, which can lead to some badly forced isolation attempts. He'll need to show he is willing to play a role and get teammates involved as well if he hopes to prove to NBA scouts that he can find a niche off the bench.The other end of the floor is where Burton likely has the most to prove, and is probably a major reason why he's had such a difficult time staying on the court despite his gaudy scoring totals. His poor conditioning and lack of intensity causes him to get beat far more than you'd hope off the dribble, and he often gets lost off the ball, making him a split-second late to contest shots on the perimeter.Burton's superb wingspan, nimble feet and impressive instincts getting in the passing lanes and coming up with blocks and rebounds indicates he has significant potential on this end of the floor if he ever truly committed himself to his work here. But that hasn't been the case throughout his career thus far.Burton has a lot to prove as a senior, starting with improving his body, showing his shooting percentages are for real, and demonstrating he has what it takes to hold his own defensively. At nearly 23 years old already and without much to show at the college level thus far, the time is now. Considering this is the first string of consecutive seasons in which he's maintained the same coach in his college career, there's room for optimism regarding improved consistency and production. If Burton can harness his scoring talent with improved discipline, his Cyclones will be a legitimate contender in March.