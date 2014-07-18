|Team: Arizona, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 199 lbs
Bday: 01/17/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 87 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 20 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 15 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 12
|
High School: Findlay Prep
Hometown: Tulsa, OK
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|197
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 4"
|6' 5"
|207
|6' 6"
|8' 2.25"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 3.75"
|6' 5"
|199
|6' 6"
|8' 5.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 3"
|6' 4"
|200
|6' 6"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.25"
|194
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 4"
|NA
|185
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2015/16
|NCAA
|Allonzo Trier
|27
|28.0
|14.8
|4.5
|9.7
|46.6
|3.0
|5.6
|53.9
|1.5
|4.1
|36.4
|4.3
|5.4
|79.3
|0.4
|2.9
|3.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|1.9
|1.9
|
Jacob Eisenberg
A top-20 recruit in the class of 2015 out of Findlay Prep, Allonzo Trier arrived in Tucson last season with lofty expectations. Slotted as one of the team's primary offensive options and handed the additional burden of replacing lottery pick Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup Trier experienced a predictably up-and-down freshman year in which he showed flashes of promise as a dynamic scorer but also displayed noticeable shortcomings with basketball IQ and commitment to off-ball defense.
After electing to forgo testing the NBA Draft waters and return to school, Trier will now look to improve on those shortcomings and further develop as a leader for a revamped Arizona squad.
-Standing 6'4 without shoes with an average 6'6 wingspan, Arizona signee Allonzo Trier tipped the scales at 207 pounds, 8 more than he did just a few months ago at the Nike Hoop Summit.[Read Full Article]
An interview with elite wing prospect Allonzo Trier of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.
Allonzo Trier 11 PTS, 2 STL, 4-for-12 FGS, 2-for-5 3FGS in 23 min
Trier had an up and down game for the US Team after a solid first half. He flashed his athleticism early on by attacking a closeout and finishing at the rim in the half court and getting a steal in the passing lane and flushing an And 1 two-hand jam in transition. Trier also made two spot up threes but showed he still has room to grow as a shot creator and shooter off the dribble. He missed a step back jumper badly, missed an easy layup down the stretch, and took and missed a few ugly floaters in the lane. Trier is a bucket-getter and should fill it up at Arizona with his athleticism, size and solid stroke, but he'll have to improve his shot creation ability and become a more consistent shooter to make up for the fact that he's not quite great in one area.
Allonzo Trier
Height (w/ shoes): 6-5
Height (w/o shoes): 6-3.75
Weight: 198.5
Wingspan: 6-6
Standing Reach: 8-5.5
Allonzo Trier's 6'6 wingspan is below average for a wing at the NBA level, but he is almost exactly the same size that O.J. Mayo was coming out of USC already. Mayo stood 6'4.25 in shoes with a 6-6 wingspan and a 200-pound frame in 2008. Trier also stacks up favorably with Dion Waiters, as his physical profile matches that of a number of other prolific scoring two-guards. He'll have to answer the same questions his predecessors did about their length on the defensive end as his career progresses.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths
-Sneaky athlete. Quick jumper
-Impressive scoring instincts
-Very aggressive player
-Very effective in transition
-Can make an outside shot but doesn't look great right now.
-Attacks closeouts effectively
-Gets to the free throw line at an extremely high rate
-Crafty finisher. Uses both hands around the basket
-Competes on defense
Weaknesses
-Somewhat undersized for a shooting guard at around 6-4. Doesn't have great length to compensate
-Has somewhat awkward shooting mechanics. Low release, push shot
-Inconsistent shooter (33% 3P% 2014 EYBL, 32% 2013)
-Doesn't contribute enough in other areas yet besides scoring
-A little old for his class
Outlook Prolific scoring shooting guard who is currently leading the EYBL averaging around 30 points in 30 minutes per game. Has terrific scoring instincts, particularly in transition. Was extremely highly touted at a very young age, then fell off the radar somewhat, and recently reemerged as a top-flight player in his class. First player to participate in four seasons of Nike EYBL action.