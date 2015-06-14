|Team: Mega Leks, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 193 lbs
Bday: 09/01/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 8 in International 1995
Rank 94 in Top 100 Prospects
|Agent: Misko Raznatovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Krusevac, Serbia
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 2.75"
|6' 4"
|193
|6' 5.25"
|8' 2.5"
|NA
|29.5
|33.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Adriatic
|Ognjen Jaramaz
|14
|27.7
|11.8
|3.9
|10.7
|36.0
|2.5
|5.6
|44.9
|1.4
|5.1
|26.4
|2.7
|3.7
|73.1
|0.8
|2.1
|2.9
|4.1
|0.9
|0.0
|2.0
|2.9
|
