Ognjen Jaramaz
Team: Mega Leks, International
H: 6' 4"
W: 193 lbs
Bday: 09/01/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 8 in International 1995
Rank 94 in Top 100 Prospects
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
 High School:
Hometown: Krusevac, Serbia

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 2.75"6' 4"1936' 5.25"8' 2.5"NA29.533.0
2015Eurocamp6' 2.75"6' 4"1936' 5.25"8' 2.5"NA29.533.0

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17AdriaticOgnjen Jaramaz1427.711.83.910.736.02.55.644.91.45.126.42.73.773.10.82.12.94.10.90.02.02.9
2016/17AdriaticOgnjen Jaramaz1427.711.83.910.736.02.55.644.91.45.126.42.73.773.10.82.12.94.10.90.02.02.9

adidas Eurocamp Interview: Axel Bouteille and Ognjen Jaramaz
June 12, 2015

[Read Full Article]
DraftExpress: New on DX Interviews w\/ French SG Axel Bouteille (@BouteilleAxel) & Serbian PG Ognjen Jaramaz at the @adidasEuroCamp http://t.co/a4vl8mFi3t
2015-06-14 16:35:06
