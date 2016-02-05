Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Guards April 11, 2016 Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Has done a really nice job of filling out his frame over the years. Up to 208 pounds, nine pounds more than when he was measured at USA basketball five months ago.

-Solid length relative to his height – 6' 6.75” wingspan.

-Deep range on his jumper. Good elevation. The ball comes out cleanly. Best off of the catch but can rise up off the dribble as well.

-Explosive leaper off of two feet in space.

-Solid first step. Capable of getting into the paint out of pick and roll situations. Doesn't shy away from contact around the rim.

-Not overly advanced with the ball but isn't sloppy with it.

-Capable passer who can drive and kick or dish.

-Strong base. Can get into a deep stance and pressure the ball.



Weaknesses

-Doesn't have great size for a two guard and doesn't quite have the playmaking skills of a combo.

-Not always the most willing passer. Scoring mentality. Gets tunnel vision on the move. Hasn't shown that he can run a team consistently.

-Settles for deep, contested jumpers early in the clock.

-Not as explosive off of one foot. Isn't always able to use his leaping ability in the half court.

-Can continue to improve his ability to play at different speeds and change directions.

-Doesn't always dig in defensively. Can get deep into a stance but lacks versatility on that end of the floor due to his average tools.



Outlook Jackson can really score and he showed that throughout the week of practices, with most of his buckets revolving around his jumper. While the 17-year-old should be able to get buckets in the ACC early and often, it's his growth as a playmaker that will ultimately determine his upside. Duke has had success without a “pure” point guard in the past, so it shouldn't be all that difficult for Jackson to fill a role as a scoring guard in Durham. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-3.5

Weight: 208

Wingspan: 6-6.75

Standing Reach: 8-4.5



Possessing an impressive frame for a high school guard, Frank Jackson shared similar measurable with former Illinois point guard Deron Williams who stood 6'2.75 in shoes with a 202-pound frame and a 6'6.25 wingspan coming out of Illinois. Jackson also grades out very similar to Randy Foye. Listed closer to 170 pounds just a few years ago, Jackson has clearly put in a lot of work on his frame already. [Read Full Article]

2016 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest Compilation March 29, 2016 Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

USA Basketball Junior NT Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Point Guards October 7, 2015 Frank Jackson, 6'3, PG/SG, Utah, Class of 2016



Jonathan Givony



Strengths

-Has great size for a point guard at 6-3. Highly developed 199 pound frame that will fill out even more in time. Decent 6'5 ½ wingspan

-Terrific athlete. Can play above the rim with ease. Changes speeds and shows real power on his drives

-Excellent in transition

-Very good scoring instincts, including very nice touch around the basket and with his floater attempts

-Outstanding shot-creator in the half-court. Strong ball-handler. Explosive slasher, even if he can't always finish what he creates

-Shows great potential as a pick and roll threat as his understanding of the game continues to evolves

-Can find the open man in drive and dish situations

-Shows potential as a shooter. Can make an occasional jumper with feet set or off the dribble. Can throw the ball in the basket

-Great potential defensively with his combination of size, strength, athleticism and instincts. Has good lateral quickness and plays with strong intensity on this side of the floor. Displays nice urgency on his closeouts. Can defend either guard position at college and possibly even pro level

-Gets in passing lanes at a high rate and contributes as a defensive rebounder

-Reportedly has outstanding intangibles, which should help him continue to improve and reach his full potential



Weaknesses

-Very single-minded looking for his own shot at times. Much more of a scorer than a facilitator right now

-Appears to have average court vision. Doesn't do a great job of reading the defense and making decisions with the ball. Has a tendency to pound the ball excessively

-Posted a negative assist to turnover ratio even in the adidas Gauntlet (which he dominated from a scoring standpoint)

-Takes a lot of difficult, low-percentage shots. Relies very heavily on floaters, and especially off the dribble jumpers. Seems to pull-up off the dribble at the first glimmer of day-light

-Tends to shoot on the way down.

-Shooting mechanics look decent, especially from waist up, but results aren't quite there. Has shot with poor percentages in almost every level he's played at, partially due to his shot-selection.

-Capable shooter with feet set, but tends to contort body sideways.

-Does not have great length relative to his height (+2 1/2)



Outlook Aggressive combo guard who shows great potential in a number of different areas. Still has a ways to go as a shooter and facilitator. Committed to Duke. [Read Full Article]

adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Edrice Adebayo and Frank Jackson June 9, 2015 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Two June 7, 2015 Fast rising 2016 recruit Frank Jackson had a nice showing today, scoring 12 points. A 6'3 point guard from Utah powerhouse Lone Peak HS, Jackson likes to attack off the dribble and score inside the arc. Averaging a tremendous 23.5 points per game for the Utah Prospects in the adidas Gauntlet, Jackson is a terrific scorer who is still developing as a lead guard. Knocking down shots from the inside and out while probing the defense with changes of speed, Jackson's scoring instincts are clear, but so are his rudimentary playmaking skills. Getting careless with the ball at times and not always getting the US Select Team organized in the half court, Jackson is an obvious talent who lacks a degree of polish and experience at the moment. Ranked right on the cusp of 5-star status by many recruiting services, Jackson can put himself over the top if he can make strides as a floor general. He's extremely intelligent and has some great natural gifts, so it's likely only a matter of time until everything comes together for him. [Read Full Article]

