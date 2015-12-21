What Did We Learn At the Champions Classic? Part 1: Kentucky vs Duke

Grayson Allen, 6'4, Sophomore, Shooting Guard, Duke

6 points, 1 assist, 4 turnovers, 3 rebounds, 2-11 2P, 1-3 FT, 28 minutes



Allen had perhaps the most damaging performance of any prospect on the floor, as he looked completely overmatched and really exposed his flaws for all to see.



Miscast as Duke's starting point guard, Allen was hounded by Kentucky's talented backcourt all night, and his limitations as a passer, playmaker and ball-handler were never more evident. He repeatedly drove into brick walls trying to execute the same predictable move, being unable to change speeds or directions, pull-up in the mid-range, or improvise on the fly when his initial move was cut off. He turned the ball over four times, sometimes in very sloppy fashion on simple plays, looking extremely rattled after a very shaky start. His defense was also nothing to write home about, appearing to fall asleep on a few different possessions.



While this was only one game, and Allen will have many more opportunities to show that he's a better player, there were already serious concerns going into the season about whether he is ready to handle such a heavy ball-handling and playmaking load for Duke.