Ike Anigbogu - UCLA's Enforcer December 14, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes the many different ways freshman big man Ike Anigbogu has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for UCLA with his extraordinary length, energy-level, shot-blocking timing, post defense, offensive rebounding and toughness. Anigbogu only turned 18 less than two months ago, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball.



adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Center Prospects August 13, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Tremendous frame. Very well proportioned

-Very long arms. Huge hands

-Extremely mobile. Runs floor extremely well. Doesn't need time or space to gather himself for strong finishes off two feet.

-Explosive finisher. Can throw down dunks from impressive vantage points. Attacks the rim ferociously

-Excellent offensive rebounder. Goes out of area with quickness, timing and length. Some impressive putback dunks

-Shows some touch around the basket at times. Has good hands. Will surprise you with an occasional spin-move inside the post. Not clueless offensively

-Plays hard

-Terrific rim protector. Career 4.9 blocks per-40

-Only 16 years old. Could easily be in the 2017 class. Excellent student reportedly



Weaknesses:

-Lacks a degree of height for a center. Listed at 6-9. Definitely closer to 6-10, possibly bigger. Length/athleticism/frame makes up for lack of size somewhat

-Skill-level is still evolving. Career 12 points per-40 scorer, on relatively low efficiency (49.6% 2P%)

-Footwork, post moves, counters, off hand, etc all need work

-Has very ugly shooting mechanics. Poor balance and footwork. Elbow flailing out. Has a long ways to go before he can be considered a threat to do much outside of five feet

-Career 53% free throw shooter

-Averages nearly three turnovers for every assist he dishes out

-Feel for the game is a work in progress. Doesn't always catch everything thrown to him cleanly.

-Not always looking to score. Doesn't always want the ball

-Gets down on himself at times. Clearly a work in progress on both ends of the floor



Outlook: Physical specimen who shows impressive flashes of potential in different areas. Late bloomer who has huge upside to continue to improve. Parents are from Nigeria but grew up in the States. Had a very impressive weekend at adidas Nations. Recruiting services (except Scout.com) seem to be missing the boat on him? Committed to UCLA [Read Full Article]

