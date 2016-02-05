Lonzo Ball
Team: UCLA, Freshman
H: 6' 6"
W: 190 lbs
Bday: 10/27/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Pick: 4 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 4 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 4 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 4 in Top Pac 12 Prospects
RSCI: 5
 High School: Chino Hills
Hometown: Chino Hills, CA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 3.5"6' 4.5"1626' 7"8' 4.5"NANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 3.5"6' 4"1626' 7"8' 4.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAALonzo Ball1434.913.74.89.152.82.53.767.32.35.442.71.92.965.00.94.85.68.11.40.92.41.8
Matchup Video: Lonzo Ball vs Kentucky
December 4, 2016

Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball's 14-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound performance against Kentucky. The projected lottery pick matched up with a variety of different types of players, leading to some very strong moments, as well as showing plenty of areas he still has to improve on, on both ends of the floor.

Kentucky ended up losing this game on their home floor, giving up 97 points to UCLA, the most ever by a John Calipari coached team.

A horde of NBA scouts and executives were present in Lexington, as this was an ideal evaluation setting for talent evaluators to observe at least a half dozen future first round picks.

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Lonzo Ball Transforming UCLA
November 30, 2016

Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball's season so far, specifically in terms of the impact he's had on the Bruins' teammates thus far with his elite passing instincts and unselfish play.

Top NBA Prospects in the Pac-12, Part 4: Lonzo Ball Scouting Video
September 15, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Pac-12 with a video scouting report of the #4 prospect in the conference, UCLA's Lonzo Ball.

(#4) Lonzo Ball, 6'6, Freshman, Point Guard, UCLA

Strengths


Weaknesses


2016 McDonald's All-American Interviews: Fox, Ball, Monk, Leaf
March 30, 2016

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Point Guards
August 10, 2015

Mike Schmitz

Strengths:
-Great size and solid length for a point guard prospect
-Outstanding vision – 8.7 assists per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Creative passer with either hand. Delivers the ball from different angles. Excellent timing hitting cutters, shooters and rim runners.
-Master of the quick outlet pass, especially with one hand.
-Active on the offensive and defensive glass. Has a nose for the ball. Not afraid to mix it up inside. 16.0 rebounds per 40 minutes pace adjusted.
-Outstanding instincts on the defensive end. Excellent anticipation. Thin but has the size, length, quickness and instincts to be a very good defender when motivated. 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per 40 minutes pace adjusted.
-Very unorthodox release point on his jumper but shoots it with range and confidence, and gets good rotation, all things considered.

Weaknesses:
-Good size and length but doesn't have a great frame. Very thin upper and lower body. Slightly hunched over. Legs/feet are a bit pigeon-toed.
-Good not great athlete.
-Extremely unique shooting mechanics. Releases the ball from the left side of his body, well below his head. Shoots across his body. Easy to contest
-Shot 22/70 in for 3 (31%) in Adidas settings this summer (Nations+Uprising)
-Questionable shot selection. Can really pass but has a tendency to force up deep, contested threes early in possessions.
-Flashy passer who will turn it over at times trying to make the homerun play.
-Poised demeanor but looks apathetic at times, particularly defensively. Has a tendency to take possessions off.

Outlook:
Ball is one of the more unique talents in the 2016 class. His size, court vision, basketball instincts, rebounding ability and defensive playmaking will make him an eventual, legitimate triple double threat in the Pac-12. It will be interesting to see how Ball's jump shot, arguably his biggest weakness, develops under former sharpshooter and current UCLA head coach Steve Alford. Overall, Ball has room to improve his body, jumper, and shot selection, but he'll serve as a do-it-all lead guard for the Bruins, and has a chance to continue that versatility at the NBA level down the road if he continues to develop.

New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress
October 3, 2014

Class of 2016 point guard prospect Lonzo Ball measured 6'4.5 in shoes with a 6'7 wingspan. He has outstanding size for his position, but his 162-pound frame remains a work in progress as it ranks among the lightest measured by USA Basketball this summer.

2014 adidas Nations Interview: Lonzo Ball
August 22, 2014

