Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball's 14-point, 7-assist, 6-rebound performance against Kentucky. The projected lottery pick matched up with a variety of different types of players, leading to some very strong moments, as well as showing plenty of areas he still has to improve on, on both ends of the floor. Kentucky ended up losing this game on their home floor, giving up 97 points to UCLA, the most ever by a John Calipari coached team. A horde of NBA scouts and executives were present in Lexington, as this was an ideal evaluation setting for talent evaluators to observe at least a half dozen future first round picks. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section . He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

adidas Nations Scouting Reports: Point Guards

Mike Schmitz



Strengths:

-Great size and solid length for a point guard prospect

-Outstanding vision – 8.7 assists per 40 minutes pace adjusted. Creative passer with either hand. Delivers the ball from different angles. Excellent timing hitting cutters, shooters and rim runners.

-Master of the quick outlet pass, especially with one hand.

-Active on the offensive and defensive glass. Has a nose for the ball. Not afraid to mix it up inside. 16.0 rebounds per 40 minutes pace adjusted.

-Outstanding instincts on the defensive end. Excellent anticipation. Thin but has the size, length, quickness and instincts to be a very good defender when motivated. 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per 40 minutes pace adjusted.

-Very unorthodox release point on his jumper but shoots it with range and confidence, and gets good rotation, all things considered.



Weaknesses:

-Good size and length but doesn't have a great frame. Very thin upper and lower body. Slightly hunched over. Legs/feet are a bit pigeon-toed.

-Good not great athlete.

-Extremely unique shooting mechanics. Releases the ball from the left side of his body, well below his head. Shoots across his body. Easy to contest

-Shot 22/70 in for 3 (31%) in Adidas settings this summer (Nations+Uprising)

-Questionable shot selection. Can really pass but has a tendency to force up deep, contested threes early in possessions.

-Flashy passer who will turn it over at times trying to make the homerun play.

-Poised demeanor but looks apathetic at times, particularly defensively. Has a tendency to take possessions off.



Outlook:

Ball is one of the more unique talents in the 2016 class. His size, court vision, basketball instincts, rebounding ability and defensive playmaking will make him an eventual, legitimate triple double threat in the Pac-12. It will be interesting to see how Ball's jump shot, arguably his biggest weakness, develops under former sharpshooter and current UCLA head coach Steve Alford. Overall, Ball has room to improve his body, jumper, and shot selection, but he'll serve as a do-it-all lead guard for the Bruins, and has a chance to continue that versatility at the NBA level down the road if he continues to develop.