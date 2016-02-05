The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 adidas Nations College Games August 6, 2016 #8) Jaron Blossomgame, 6'7, Small Forward, 22.8 years old, United States, Clemson



EWA: .5

PER: 22.7

TS%: 62.2%

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, .5 AST, 2-4 3P%, 7-10 FT%, 57.1 FG%



Jaron Blossomgame was one of the more intriguing prospects at the Adidas Nations, just days after having another strong showing at the Nike Basketball Academy. He is just a couple months removed an impressive showing at the NBA Combine, where he later opted to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to Clemson for his senior season. Blossomgame projected as a likely second round pick, but will have a chance to build on his All ACC First Team season, and potentially improve his stock for next years' draft.



Blossomgame looks the part of a NBA combo forward, as at 6'7, 214 with a strong frame and excellent athletic ability, he won't have any issues holding his own physically. He plays with a great motor, and knows how to utilize his physical tools, flying in on the offensive glass, running the floor hard in transition, cutting actively off the ball, and bullying his way to the rim out of the post. He shot the ball very well from deep last season, hitting 44% on 3.3 attempts per game, but he has a bit of a low release and shoots it from his chest, something he may need to adjust down the line. He can handle it in a pinch, and is capable on aggressive straight line drives to the rim, but could definitely benefit from a more advanced handle, as he looks to make the transition to more of a small forward at the NBA level. He has not really shown yet that he is a playmaker for others, and can force some passes on drives to the rim.



Given his physical tools he has, Blossomgame can impact the game on the defensive end, especially with his ability to guard multiple positions. He's long, strong, tough, and quick laterally which allows him to guard quicker guys on the perimeter and bigger guys on the block. At times he can get overaggressive on the defensive end, something that should be adjusted with solid coaching over time.



Blossomgame very well could have been taken in this year's draft, and spent most of the season on the bench or in the D-League, but he opted to return to Clemson for his senior season. He'll be the leader of an improved Clemson team, where he will have the chance to build on last season and this summer's success. NBA teams are actively looking for multi-positional forwards in his mold these days, and he has the physical tools, perimeter shooting, defensive prowess and overall versatility to fill that role down the line. Interview from Adidas Nations



NBA Combine Day Two and Event Recap May 14, 2016 Jaron Blossomgame, Junior, SF/PF, Clemson

16 points, 10 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 turnover, 2-3 2P, 3-3 3P, 3-4 FT, 24.4 minutes



At 6' 7” with a 6' 10” wingspan, a projectable 214-pound frame and impressive leaping ability, Blossomgame was on the NBA radar during his time at Clemson with one major question: can he make shots? Blossomgame answered some questions during his junior year by knocking down 45-of-102 threes, yet given the sample size and his low release point, Blossomgame still had some questions to answer coming into the combine.



During Friday's game (and the shooting drills) the Alpharetta native certainly did everything he could to prove that his stroke is far from broken and could turn into a weapon in time. Blossomgame knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts, two of which were heavily contested. The ball came out of his hand smoothly with a slightly higher release point than we've seen in the past.



Blossomgame also did a solid job attacking in a straight line both in the half court and in transition. He's not much of a ball handler, and isn't comfortable pulling up or distributing on the move, but the shooting stroke and straight-line slashing was certainly encouraging for the 22-year-old redshirt junior.



Blossomgame has the tools to play some small-ball four and defend multiple positions. He checked three different positions on Friday with mixed results, but it's hard to find guys with his size, length, frame and bounce who can make an open shot. He's a plus-rebounder for his position and does some of the little things you like to see from a potential role player.



Blossomgame certainly has to continue to prove that he can shoot the ball consistently (he also threw up a bad miss early in the clock on Friday) and get better as a ball handler/playmaker, but there's no question he helped his cause as a second round prospect.



From what he reportedly told NBA teams during interviews, it's unlikely he will return to Clemson if he's assured a NBA roster spot next season. With the recent premium we're seeing on multi-positional defending combo forwards in his mold, he looks to have done enough to show he's worthy of that.


