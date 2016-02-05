The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 adidas Nations College Games

#3) Cameron Oliver, 6'8, Power Forward, 20.0 years old, United States, Nevada



EWA: .7

PER: 28.3

TS%: 63.2%

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, .6 STL, 1.0 BLK, 5-10 3P%, 54.1 FG%



Sacramento native Cameron Oliver was one of the breakout performers at the Adidas Nations. After an impressive freshman season in which he led the University of Nevada to a CBI title, Oliver had originally put his name into the NBA draft, but then decided to withdraw, adding a huge boost to Eric Musselman's rising Wolf Pack squad. Oliver's strong freshman year earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Mountain West All-Defensive Team honors.



Oliver has a strong frame and the physical tools to make up for any shortcomings he has in terms of height at 6'8. What stands out most about Oliver is his dynamic athletic ability. He is an explosive leaper, who doesn't need much time or space to load up, as evidenced by some impressive above the rim finishes he had on tip dunks and in traffic. He has solid form on his jumper, and although he only shot 31% on 60 attempts from deep last season, he looked comfortable shooting it in L.A. in both catch and shoot and pick and pop situations, knocking down five of his 10 attempts. He has a bit of a dip in his stroke, where he likes to bring the ball down low before rising up, something he'll have to adjust against more length and athleticism.



He also showed the ability to score out of the post, showcasing some quick footwork and nice spin moves which he used to take guys off the dribble and beat them to the rim, or get to his spots for some mid-range jumpers. He really has a chance to have an impact on the defensive end of the floor given his athletic ability, which he uses well to control the glass, and get steals and blocks. He led the Mountain West in blocks per game last season at 2.4, impressive for a guy who stands just 6'8.



Given his physical tools, Oliver has a chance to earn much stronger interest from NBA teams in the near future if he can put together another productive season. At times the games looks a little too fast for him, and he can tend to rely on his athletic ability rather than his intangibles, and get caught gambling on the defensive end of the floor. It remains to be seen if he can continues to shoot it consistently from beyond the arc, a skill that will carry him a long way at the next level. Oliver was arguably the biggest breakout performers at the adidas Nations, and will certainly be monitored closely next season by NBA scouts.