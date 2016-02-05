|Team: Florida St, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 202 lbs
Bday: 08/30/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Pick: 43 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 57 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 7 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 11 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 16
|
High School: Oak Hill Academy
Hometown: Lakeland, FL
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 5"
|NA
|202
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4.25"
|NA
|197
|6' 9.5"
|8' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 5"
|NA
|202
|6' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4.25"
|NA
|197
|6' 9.5"
|8' 6.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Dwayne Bacon
|14
|26.8
|17.4
|6.1
|12.7
|47.8
|4.6
|8.6
|54.2
|1.4
|4.1
|34.5
|3.8
|4.9
|77.9
|1.1
|2.9
|4.0
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.4
|1.2
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Dwayne Bacon
|14
|26.8
|17.4
|6.1
|12.7
|47.8
|4.6
|8.6
|54.2
|1.4
|4.1
|34.5
|3.8
|4.9
|77.9
|1.1
|2.9
|4.0
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.4
|1.2
|
Alpha Kaba
|
Wesley Iwundu
|
Dwayne Bacon
|
Josh Hart
|
Aleksandar Vezenkov
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #9 prospect in the conference, Florida State's Dwayne Bacon.