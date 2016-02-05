Dwayne Bacon
Team: Florida St, Sophomore
H: 6' 5"
W: 202 lbs
Bday: 08/30/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Pick: 43 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 57 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 7 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 11 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 16
 High School: Oak Hill Academy
Hometown: Lakeland, FL

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013Nike Elite 1006' 5"NA2026' 8"NANANANA
2012Reebok Breakout6' 4.25"NA1976' 9.5"8' 6.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAADwayne Bacon1426.817.46.112.747.84.68.654.21.44.134.53.84.977.91.12.94.01.71.10.11.41.2
Top NBA Prospects in the ACC, Part 10: Dwayne Bacon Scouting Video
October 28, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #9 prospect in the conference, Florida State's Dwayne Bacon.

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

