Top NBA Prospects in the ACC, Part 10: Dwayne Bacon Scouting Video

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #9 prospect in the conference, Florida State's Dwayne Bacon.

More DX Conference Previews

Top NBA Draft Prospects in the ACC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video