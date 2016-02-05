Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Forwards April 13, 2016 Sam Forencich/USA Basketball



Strengths

-Great size and reach for a combo forward – 6' 10.5” with a 7' 1.25” wingspan and 9' 0.5” standing reach. Solid base considering how thin he is up top.

-Super fluid for his size. Good athlete who can play above the rim in space, especially off two feet.

-Excellent feet defensively. Can get in a stance and keep the ball in front vs PnR or switch ball screens. Fairly comfortable stepping out and guarding wings.

-Projectable shooting stroke. Solid mechanics. Range out to the college 3-point line. Can make a pull up jumper.

-Shows flashes of aggression going to the rim. Excellent ball handler for his size. Makes an effort to mix in slight hesitations.

-Improved passer.

-Made an effort to get in on the glass and rebound in traffic despite his frame. Reach and quick leaping ability allow him to go up and get boards.



Weaknesses

-Hasn't improved his upper body much in the last six months or so. Doesn't have a huge frame.

-The game is still slowing down for him. Too anxious with the ball at times. Wastes dribbles.

-Inconsistent shooting stroke. Rotation isn't always tight. Ball doesn't always come out all that smoothly. Upper body can be a bit stiff. Can improve both off the dribble and in catch and shoot situations.

-Doesn't handle contact very well around the rim. Fairly right-hand dominant.

-Gets posted up on defense.

-Not very vocal on the floor

-Very inconsistent overall.



Outlook Isaac has about as high of an upside as any player to participate in the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit. The former guard's combination of tools and skills make him very intriguing long term, although he's still a ways away from putting it all together. Isaac had both brilliant and forgettable moments in practices, and didn't have a major impact in the game – fitting given the inconsistency that somewhat characterizes him as a prospect. But the IMG forward will certainly have a chance to shine at Florida State, and a strong season could very well vault him high into the draft come June of 2017. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-10

Weight: 205

Wingspan: 7-1.25

Standing Reach: 9-0.5



Isaac is one of the tallest small forwards in our database and shares similar measurements to former elite high school recruit Quincy Miller who measured 6'10 in shoes with a 7'1.25 wingspan and a 219-pound frame coming out of Baylor in 2012. Like most high school players, Isaac has work to do on his frame, but he has a terrific set of tools to work with moving forward. [Read Full Article]



2016 Nike Hoop Summit: US Team Practice Day One April 6, 2016 The evening session featured much more up and down 5-on-5 play, with 2016 Florida State signee Jonathan Isaac stealing the show. At 6-10 with a projectable jumper, impressive fluidity and explosiveness, and the ball skills of a wing, Isaac is one of the most versatile players on this USA squad.



Operating as a perimeter-oriented four man, the Bronx, New York native knocked down a handful of catch and shoot threes, displaying excellent shot preparation, balance and touch. His rotation can be a bit inconsistent overall, but he's shot the ball with extreme confidence through two sessions and continues to make great strides in that area since the first time we wrote about him in June of 2015.



Despite fairly average length (7' 0” wingspan)n Isaac was very active on the glass, leaping for rebounds in traffic and showing the ability to ignite the break. He exploded for a two-handed flush over Josh Langford in the half court, the highlight of a few athletic plays he made on the day. Having been a bit anxious as a decision maker in the past, Isaac seems more under control on the move and looks improved as a passer through two practices.



On the defensive end, he's very comfortable stepping away from the perimeter to hard hedge or switch ball screens. Isaac still has a long ways to go with his body as he's very thin up top, but he most definitely showed why he has about as much offensive upside as any player on the USA team. [Read Full Article]



USA Basketball Junior Nat'l Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Forwards October 9, 2015 Jonathan Isaac, 6-10, SF/PF, New York, Class of 2016



Jonathan Givony



Strengths

-Has terrific size for a small forward at 6-9 ½ in shoes. Also has a 7-foot wingspan. Big enough to see significant playing time at power forward if needed

-Fluid athlete who gets off the floor quickly and has some nice explosiveness

-Has beautiful shooting mechanics both with feet set and off the dribble. Has a high release point and smooth follow-through—impressive at his size

-Can create his own shot. Mixes in crossovers. Has nice footwork and a solid first step

-Attacks closeouts nicely

-Extremely impressive in the mid-range area. Creates separation from defender with great body control and sharp pull-ups.

-Can toss in pretty floaters from difficult angles with nice touch

-Shows really nice instincts blocking shots and getting in the passing lanes. 1.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per-40 at Nike EYBL (20 games)

-Shows potential as a perimeter defender



Weaknesses

-Does not possess a great feel for the game. Partially a product of his late-blooming status and lack of high-level experience

-Not a great passer. Averaged more turnovers than assists at EYBL

-Doesn't always know how to utilize athleticism in the half-court

-Shot-selection can be very questionable times. Telegraphs what he wants to do

-Tends to settle for very difficult shots at times. Will go through stages where he shoots it every time he touches it.

-Relies very heavily on pull-up mid-range jumpers as a source of production, which is not ideal in today's basketball

-Lacks the strength needed to finish around the basket through contact at times

-Motor, effort level comes and go on defense. Looks very upright at times. Allows himself to get beat off the dribble

-Asthmatic, which affects his conditioning significantly at times. Looked very winded with the extreme altitude in Colorado Springs



Outlook: Late-bloomer who virtually came out of nowhere this spring/summer to emerge as a consensus top-10 recruit. Struggled initially, but came on strong as the Camp moved on. Lacks a great deal in terms of experience and coaching, but has substantial talent to continue to improve. Has already made significant progress with his frame in the time he's spent at IMG Academy. Added 15 pounds from June to October according to our measurements. Seems to have a very good attitude and a strong work ethic, which bodes well for his chances of reaching his full potential. Will likely see a significant amount of playing time at the power forward position in college and the NBA, as he has extremely potent mismatch potential there. Due to the fact that he turns 19 in the 2016 calendar year, and is technically a fifth year prep player, Isaac could likely be eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft if he decided to. He told us in an interview that he is currently leaning towards honoring his commitment to Florida State, as he wants to enjoy the college experience. [Read Full Article]



Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Power Forwards July 25, 2015 Jonathan Isaac, 6-10, PF/SF, Bronx, New York, 2016 High School Class



The ultra-talented forward played only one game (15 minutes) before leaving with what appeared to be an injury. During those 15 minutes Isaac scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and showed some of his strengths and weaknesses in the process.



Having shot up a reported six inches in the past year and a half, Isaac has elite fluidity for a player his size while sporting a solid base, decent length and a thin upper body. With his blend of physical tools and skill set, Isaac is simply capable of doing things most players at his size may never be able to do.



The Bronx native looked very comfortable handling the ball, attacked in a straight line going both right and left, threw down a big tip dunk, and finished a give and go while displaying soft hands and nice touch around the rim. Isaac has a very advanced handle for his size, which can be both a blessing and a curse. The 6' 10” forward broke off plays and went into isolations several times, only to miss pull up jumpers or turn it over. He can make the simple pass but his overall feel for the game and decision-making can improve, which should come with more experience at his new height.



Although he was quite out of control at times, Isaac's aggressive nature was a pleasant surprise, especially considering his young frame and lack of bulk. From an offensive standpoint, Isaac is more of a combo forward right now, but if he continues to develop physically he'll be able to play either on the wing or operate as a face-up four who can stretch it out and put it on the deck to attack in a variety of ways.



While Isaac is extremely versatile on the offensive end, he has the tools to be very much of the same defensively while rebounding his position thanks to his size and quick leaping ability. The IMG product has tremendous footwork for a player his size, making him very comfortable defending perimeter players. He's able to get in a stance, slide side to side, and use his size and length to contest jumpers or make plays on the ball if he gets beat. Isaac is better-suited guarding threes than fours right now given the development curve of his body, but as he continues to fill out his interior defense should improve.



Isaac does have quite a ways to go in terms of defensive fundamentals, however. He reaches far too often on the perimeter and isn't very comfortable defending pick and roll as the defensive big man. Isaac can do a better job playing with a more consistent motor to help mask some of those limited fundamentals as well. Isaac has stretches where he'll jog up the floor rather than rim run, or reach on defense rather than slide with his man.



All things considered, Isaac is a big-time talent who will be able to play multiple positions at a high level on both ends of the floor, making him a very interesting prospect to continue to monitor moving forward. [Read Full Article]

