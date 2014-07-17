2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Amazing physical profile for a 17-year old. Around 6-10 ½ in shoes, with a 7-3 wingspan, a 9-1 standing reach and a phenomenal 227 pound frame that will fill out even more in time

-Tremendous athlete. Agile. Quick. Nimble. Explosive. Bouncy

-Runs the floor with incredible end to end speed

-Super aggressive offensive player. Scored 25 points per-40 at U19s

-Impressive natural basketball instincts. Always looks a step ahead of the play athletically

-Shows potential operating with back to basket, mostly using simple post moves.

-Good footwork that should continue to improve in time.

-Very good body control in the lane

-Great touch with either hand around the basket. Has impressive range on his jump-hook. Tosses in pretty floaters

-Can attack off the bounce with a powerful and very quick first step. Difficult to stay in front of

-Gets to free throw line at a strong rate.

-Tremendous rebounder. 19 rebounds per-40, led the tournament by a wide margin. Does it on both ends of the floor. Superb intensity, timing and quickness going after loose balls

-Lighting quick second jump. Often off his feet for a second offensive rebound attempt before his opponents can jump once

-Has great potential defensively with devastating combo of length, quickness and smarts. Multi-positional defender who can guard any of the frontcourt positions seemingly.

-Steps out on perimeter and stays in front of opponents with excellent lateral quickness. Huge weapon in USA press

-Great anticipation skills for blocks and steals

-Shows some potential with pull-up jumper



Weaknesses:

-Needs to develop a perimeter jump-shot. Struggles in his limited attempts at the U19s. Knees are locked, release is not fluid at all.

-Career 59% free throw shooter

-Very fluid in lower body, but upper body is a bit stiff

-Fundamentals on defense can improve. Gambles in passing lanes. Bites on pump-fakes

-Struggled to finish around the basket at a high rate in Crete. Converted under 50% of his attempts inside the paint in the half-court, not including post-ups

-Struggled to score with back to the basket against weaker opponents. Converted just 6 of his 20 attempts in post-up situations all tournament, while turning ball over on nearly a quarter of attempts

-Career 50% 2-point shooter thus far in 34 games we have charted

-Ball-handling skills still a work in progress. Solid in a straight line. Struggles when forced to change hands, directions or speeds

-Was very turnover prone at U19s. Doesn't always know limitations. Can score whenever he wants in AAU or against players his age. Was still adjusting to playing against better competition at the U19s, particularly in the final games.

-Average passer at best. Posted a 6% assist rate, which is very poor. 8% last summer at U17s and Nike EYBL.A little bit of a black hole at times. Looks to score every time he touches the ball



Outlook: Phenomenal prospect that was one of the best players at the tournament, despite being more than two years younger than much of the competition. Amazingly instinctive rebounder. Shows great potential defensively. Also has a nose for scoring even if his skill-level and overall polish still has a lot of room for improvement. Impresses with his intangibles as much as he does with his talent. Looks very grounded and humble, which is a great sign for someone his age getting as much attention as he is, for a few years now. Has considerable room for improvement, which is scary considering how good he is already.