Getting to Know: Isaiah Hartenstein December 21, 2016 German big man Isaiah Hartenstein discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament overlayed.



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress.



Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Power Forwards February 16, 2016 Isaiah Hartenstein, 6'11, Zalgiris Kaunas, Germany, 1998



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has terrific size for a power forward at 6'11, to go along with an outstanding frame

-Fluid athlete who can play above the rim with ease.

-Highly skilled for his size. Can put the ball on the floor, shoot with range and find the open man off the bounce

-Can carve out space inside the post with his strong frame. Has excellent footwork and a variety of moves

-Creates his own shot regularly from the perimeter, sometimes to finish with an emphatic two-handed dunk

-Excellent passer when he decides to create for others. Came up with some beautiful passes threading the needle through traffic

-Outstanding rebounder thanks to physical tools and timing



Weaknesses:

-Did not appear to be in ideal condition physically. Has a great body but looked somewhat out of shape

-Struggled to put things together in the actual games. Forced the issue badly at times.

-Jump-shot is not consistent

-Decision making can be very poor. Has excellent vision, but tends to freeze out his teammates and heave up very difficult looks early in the offense.

-Very single-minded in his approach

-Didn't look to establish himself with his back to the basket

-Indifferent defender

-Body language can be very poor. Looked borderline selfish at times.



Outlook: Coming off a minor hamstring injury and did not have a great camp. Forced the issue badly at times and seemed to be playing for himself. Without a doubt a massive talent, so will be interesting to see how he looks after a year in Lithuania playing with Zalgiris. Left his home team in Germany under a cloud of controversy. Still has to show he can be a winning player, which he has plenty of time to do. [Read Full Article]



2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -Germany power forward Isaiah Hartenstein is another player scouts will be eager to see up close in the wake of a huge performance at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. Averaging 23.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for Zalgiris, Hartenstein posted one of the very highest PERs in the ANGT/NIJT history over four games in Kaunas. The son of former Oregon center Florian Hartenstein, the 6'11 athletic and versatile big man will have a chance to continue his momentum in front of a larger audience of scouts in Toronto. He too has been identified as a potential future lottery pick. [Read Full Article]



FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards August 6, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Extremely impressive physically.

-Legit 6-11. Outstanding frame that will fill out nicely in time. Long wingspan. Big hands

-Very good athlete. Mobile. Quick off feet

-Can do a little bit of everything offensively

-Made ten 3-pointers in nine games at the U19s. Capable shooter with feet set. Even knocks down an occasional pull-up 3. Can pick and pop

-Can attack a closeout driving left with a strong first step

-Can score a little with back to the basket. Has soft touch and decent footwork. Should be able to develop this part of his game in time

-Can create his own shot from mid or high post going one on one. Finishes high and soft off the glass, or finds open man spotting up from perimeter with impressive crosscourt passes

-Outstanding rebounder. 15.5 per-40 at U18s. 14.5 at U16s. Goes out of area impressively with quickness and length, good timing and can beat opponents off the ground with quick bounce off two feet

-Can handle ball smoothly and confidently in open court, sometimes going coast to coast

-Shows very nice mobility on the defensive end, including quick feet and nice length. Can cover ground, stay in front of smaller players and contest shots impressively on the perimeter. Should be able to guard both big men positions as he fills out



Weaknesses:

-Feel for game, decision making hasn't quite caught up to his skill-level and athleticism yet

-Can make 3-pointers, but is not consistent from outside (26% 3P% at U18s, 18% at U16s). Shoots ball off the side of his hand with quite a bit of side-spin rotation. Will throw up some airballs at times

-Not a really team player. Plays for himself seemingly. Needs to be reeled in offensively

-Was very inefficient (46% TS% at U18s, 46% TS% at U16s) as well as turnover prone (5.6 turnovers per-40 at U18s, 4.1 at U16s).

-Doesn't quite know what his limitations are at this stage.

-Takes crazy shots off the dribble early in the shot-clock, which sometimes go in.

-Forces the issue with his drives

-Drives wildly into traffic and then throws up low-percentage floaters or ill-advised passes

-Rarely uses his right hand on drives or finishes

-Needs to improve his advanced ball-handling ability to be as much of a driver as he wants to be

-Loves to float out onto the perimeter, even when he has a clear-cut advantage inside. Views himself as some kind of combo forward, not as a big man.

-Back to the basket game can be developed into a real weapon if he's willing to, but right now it's at a very early stage.

-Lacks a degree of toughness and physicality on the defensive end, particularly on the interior. Doesn't always look like he's operating with the highest level of intensity. Gets beat a little more than he should. Fundamentals are average. Has tremendous potential on this end of the floor, but doesn't always look fully engaged. Much more focused on his offense.



Outlook: Extraordinarily talented lefty big man with tremendous versatility. Does things that 17-year olds his size aren't normally supposed to do. Sky is the limit as his combination of physical tools, skills and upside make him one of the most intriguing long-term prospects in Europe. On the downside, looks like he's used to doing whatever he wants. Needs to be reeled in by a good coach and figure out how to play efficient basketball. Was very up and down over the course of the tournament. Team finished a disappointing 8th despite having arguably the most talented roster in the competition. Recently ruled out the NCAA track. Will likely sign in Spain, possibly in Vitoria according to rumors. [Read Full Article]

