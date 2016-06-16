|Team: Kansas, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 191 lbs
Bday: 06/10/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Pick: 33 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 37 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 5 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 7 in Top Big 12 Prospects
|
High School: Cherkasy FCG
Hometown: Cherkasy, Ukraine
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 6"
|191
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 6"
|191
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|12
|25.9
|11.1
|4.2
|9.0
|46.3
|1.9
|3.8
|50.0
|2.3
|5.2
|43.5
|0.5
|1.0
|50.0
|1.0
|2.2
|3.2
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|1.0
|1.8
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|12
|25.9
|11.1
|4.2
|9.0
|46.3
|1.9
|3.8
|50.0
|2.3
|5.2
|43.5
|0.5
|1.0
|50.0
|1.0
|2.2
|3.2
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|1.0
|1.8
|
Anzejs Pasecniks
|
Devonte Graham
|
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|
Monte Morris
|
Johnathan Motley
Highlights of Ukrainian shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk from the adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, including an interview.
Able to stray away from his fairly confined role as a spot up shooter at Kansas, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk played arguably his best all around game of the Eurocamp against the USA Select Team, posting a triple double – 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists – in 37 minutes. The 19-year-old Ukranian guard made 4-of-11 threes both off the catch and the dribble, but it was his court vision and playmaking ability as a primary ball handler that stood out the most.
Mykhailiuk proved comfortable operating out of ball screens as he regularly whipped passes to the roll man and the weak side shooter. At 6' 6” Mykhailiuk is able to see over the top of the defense, and while he's a capable yet not overly polished ball handler, he's quick enough to turn the corner and find teammates while on the move. The Cherkasy native was also able to turn several of his 11 rebounds into transition buckets, pushing the ball fluidly up the floor and creating scoring opportunities with no-look and behind the back passes.
Defensively, Mykhailiuk continued to showcase his improvement as he contained penetration regularly both against isolation and in closeout situations. He has quick feet and an improved frame, both of which helped him all camp long.
We have not seen an official roster yet, but NBA teams will be happy to know that Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is slated to be in attendance. This is a great opportunity for scouts to evaluate the promising 18-year old outside of Kansas, where he's struggled to carve out a major role in his first two seasons in college. Mykhailiuk would have been one of the youngest players in this year's draft had he elected to declare following his somewhat disappointing season, so there is still plenty of time for him to show why he was so highly touted going into Kansas.[Read Full Article]
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big 12 with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
[Read Full Article]
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk didn't get a lot of opportunities to score, but he showed some impressive tools for a 16 year-old when he did. Standing 6'6 with a 6'6 wingspan, and a solid 191 pound frame, the Ukrainian shooting guard showed intriguing athleticism and the ability to create space or find the open man off the dribble. Throwing a number of terrific passes and knocking down a step-back 18-footer isolated on the wing in the clutch, he's stood out on the few chances he's had to make an impression. Competing regularly against older players may become the norm for Mykhailiuk who has had a number of college teams come out to the Ukraine to recruit him. The son of a professor, he attends a multi-lingual school in the Ukraine, speaks very good English, and is in position to potentially commit to and attend an NCAA institution starting this fall even though he'd only be 17 years old for the duration of his freshman year, making him one of the youngest players in college basketball history. The target of a number of top-level Euroleague teams as well, Mykhailiuk is one of the more intriguing 1997-born prospects outside of the United States, and his status as a recruit is something we'll be monitoring closely.[Read Full Article]
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Weight: 191 lbs.
Height (w/shoes): 6'6"
Wingspan: 6'6"
Standing Reach: N/A
Hand Width: 8.75”
Hand Length: 8”