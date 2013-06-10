|Team: Florida, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 03/07/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Pick: 49 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 66 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 7 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 7 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 28
|
High School: Christchurch
Hometown: Chesterfield, VA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 8.5"
|175
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 8"
|169
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 8"
|169
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 5.5"
|NA
|162
|6' 11"
|8' 8"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Devin Robinson
|13
|25.2
|12.8
|4.4
|7.8
|55.9
|3.5
|5.5
|64.8
|0.8
|2.4
|35.5
|3.2
|4.0
|78.8
|1.8
|4.2
|5.9
|0.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|2.2
|
Jonathan Givony
The #28 prospect in the 2014 high school class according to the RSCI, Devin Robinson had an uneven freshman campaign, bouncing in and out of Billy Donovan's starting lineup and struggling to be consistently productive or efficient on either end of the floor. With Donovan moving on to coach the Oklahoma City Thunder, in came Mike White from Louisiana Tech, who led Florida to an NIT appearance and was able to get a little more out of the enigmatic Robinson as a sophomore.
Robinson contemplated entering his name in the 2016 Draft to gauge his standing among NBA teams, but was unable to once medical tests conducted after the season revealed a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his left foot. He underwent surgery in April and was scheduled to be sidelined for 4-6 months, and has indeed yet to be fully cleared to play, even if that is likely to happen soon according to reports.
The injury was a setback considering how much the 21-year old Robinson could have used a full off-season to work on his body, skill-set and feel for the game, all of which have considerable room to grow still.
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #8 prospect in the conference, Florida's Devin Robinson.
An interview with Florida wing Devin Robinson at the 2015 adidas Nations in Los Angeles.
A member of the US Team comprised of mid-level recruits, 2014 high school prospect Devin Robinson had a strong showing today, scoring 12 points and coming up with 5 steals. A 6'8 wing extremely long arms, Robinson is a capable set shooter with a nice feel for the game. He isn't a great ball-handler at this stage, but found ways to score inside the arc in a variety of interesting ways. A fluid athlete with good explosiveness, Robinson appears to have plenty of untapped potential. Listed at 6'6 by most recruiting services, he is ranked #44 by 24/7, #106 by rivals, and unranked by ESPN in the class of 2014. He looks taller than he is listed at and is a significantly better prospect as well. Robinson told us his dream school is Georgetown but that they stopped recruiting him for some reason. Considering his showing here, it is tough to feel like that won't turn out to be a gaffe in the long run. Look for his stock to rise considerably among high school scouts as he gets better exposure down the road.
Devin Robinson Interview