|Team: San Diego St, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 07/25/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 97 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 18 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 6 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 58
|
High School: Laguna Creek
Hometown: Elk Grove, CA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 8.25"
|6' 9"
|212
|7' 2"
|9' 0.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Malik Pope
|7
|23.3
|8.9
|3.6
|7.7
|46.3
|3.0
|5.6
|53.8
|0.6
|2.1
|26.7
|1.1
|2.1
|53.3
|1.3
|3.4
|4.7
|1.4
|0.7
|1.0
|1.9
|1.9
Matt Kamalsky
One of the most enigmatic prospects in the college game, Malik Pope averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game through the end of February, getting off to a very slow start before coming on a bit at the end of the regular season. Pope subsequently played his best basketball in the postseason, averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the month of March as San Diego State fell to Fresno State in the MWC championship game before making it to the NIT semi-finals. A tremendously gifted but very inconsistent prospect, the Laguna Creek HS (CA) product's play late in the year was a promising sign, but he still has a lot of room to grow to reach his lofty potential and solidify himself in the eyes of NBA scouts.
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in non-BCS conferences with a video scouting report on the #3 prospect, San Diego State's Malik Pope.
-San Diego State freshman Malik Pope measured 6'9 in shoes with a 7'2 wingspan and a 212-pound frame. His standing reach of 9'0.75 places him in elite company. Only two NBA small forwards have a standing reach over 9'0.5: Kevin Durant and Austin Daye. Similarly, only a handful of small forwards have a wingspan over 7'2: Durant, Daye, Trevor Ariza, James Jones, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Gay, Kawhi Leonard, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jerami Grant, Damien Inglis, and Shawne Williams while even fewer stand at least 6'8 without shoes: Steve Novak, Mike Dunleavy, David Wear, Chandler Parsons, Quincy Miller, Durant, and Daye. Pope was one of the first players cut from the camp by Sean Miller and his staff, but his physical attributes and skill-level indicate he will be watched very closely by NBA scouts as a sophomore at SDSU.[Read Full Article]