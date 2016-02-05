

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 Official College Team 6' 2.25" 6' 3.25" 185 6' 4.5" 8' 3" NA 34.0 38.5 2016 Hoop Summit NA 6' 3.5" 171 6' 6.25" 8' 4.5" NA NA NA 2015 USA Basketball NA 6' 3" 170 6' 6" NA NA NA NA 2015 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 4" 170 6' 6" NA NA NA NA 2014 USA Basketball 6' 2" 6' 3.25" 167 6' 7" 8' 5" NA NA NA 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 3.5" 164 6' 6" NA NA NA NA 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 3.5" 164 6' 6" NA NA NA NA 2013 USA Basketball NA 6' 2.5" 166 6' 5.5" 8' 4" NA NA NA 2013 Nike Elite 100 6' 2" NA 158 6' 4" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA De'Aaron Fox 13 30.3 15.6 5.5 12.6 43.3 5.2 10.5 49.3 0.3 2.2 14.3 4.4 6.2 71.3 0.6 4.4 5.0 6.8 1.8 0.2 2.4 2.2

Frank Ntilikina Matchup Video: De'Aaron Fox vs UCLA December 4, 2016 Mike Schmitz takes a closer look at Kentucky freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox's 20-point, 9-assist performance against UCLA. The projected lottery pick matched up with a variety of different types of players, leading to some very strong moments, as well as showing plenty of areas he still has to improve on, on both ends of the floor.



Kentucky ended up losing this game on their home floor, giving up 97 points to UCLA, the most ever by a John Calipari coached team.



A horde of NBA scouts and executives were present in Lexington, as this was an ideal evaluation setting for talent evaluators to observe at least a half dozen future first round picks.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us. [Read Full Article]

Nike Hoop Summit Scouting Reports: Guards April 11, 2016 Jonathan Givony



De'Aaron Fox had a steady Nike Hoop Summit week, culminating in scoring 9 points, with 5 assists, 2 steals, one turnover and a whopping +39 plus-minus rating in just 15 minutes in the actual game.



Fox hasn't changed much physically since he first burst onto the radar a few years back, growing an inch and adding just four pounds since he was first measured as a 15-year old at USA Basketball in 2013. He has good height for a point guard at just under 6'4, with a 6'6 wingspan to compliment his underdeveloped 170 pound frame (with an especially weak lower body). Fox compensates for that with outstanding end to end speed, great quickness and a huge motor on both sides of the court.



Sam Forencich/USA Basketball



Offensively, Fox has some limitations at this stage of his development, particularly as a scorer in the half-court. He has the quickness and ball-handling skills to create his own shot and get to the rim effectively, but struggled to make shots around the basket in traffic all week long, a product of his average strength, length and just-decent touch, particularly with his off hand. He does not have an innate sense for how to create high percentage looks for himself at this stage, which is compounded by his struggles as a perimeter shooter, as he often settles for difficult floaters around or outside the paint, which he finds mixed results with.



As a shooter, Fox does not have bad mechanics, but struggles to translate that to game settings at the moment. His release isn't lightning quick and he doesn't create a great deal of separation from defenders. He will have to work very hard to continue to round out this part of his game.



While still ironing out the kinks in his decision making ability, Fox is a willing and capable distributor, showing great potential as a playmaker throughout the week. With that said, his struggles as a scorer will make it easier for defenses to game-plan against him if he isn't able to improve as a finisher and shooter, particularly in late-clock situations. Still, his quickness, combined with his court vision, gives him a great foundation to build off if he can continue to add polish.



What will allow Fox to make an impact from day one at the college level is his defensive prowess. He brings tremendous intensity to this end of the floor, to go along with his excellent size and quickness. He has quick hands and terrific instincts for swiping at the ball and creating turnovers, which helped him to wreak havoc on the World Team guards in the actual game and create a ton of easy baskets for his teammates.



Fox's size, athleticism, passing and defense gives him a great platform to build off as a NBA prospect, even if scouts will want to see him progress with his skill-level to project him as a top-flight point guard long term. [Read Full Article]

2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 8, 2016 Height (w/ shoes): 6-3.5

Weight: 171

Wingspan: 6-6.25

Standing Reach: 8-4.5



Possessing excellent size for a point guard, Fox is roughly the same size as former Kentucky standout Brandon Knight who measured 6'3.25 in shoes with a 177-pound frame and a 6'6.75 wingspan at the 2011 Draft Combine. Fox has all the tools to be a very good long-term prospect at the point guard position, especially if his frame continues to mature. [Read Full Article]

2016 McDonald's All-American Interviews: Fox, Ball, Monk, Leaf March 30, 2016 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

USA Basketball Junior NT Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Point Guards October 7, 2015 De'Aaron Fox, 6-4, PG, Katy, TX, Class of 2016



Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Good size for a point guard at 6'3 or 6'4

-Elite defender. Tremendous lateral quickness and technique. Consistently stayed in front of some of the country's quickest guards.

-Gets skinny to fight over the top of screens. Doesn't allow himself to get hit.

-Impressive anticipation as an on ball defender. Able to read which way the ball handler is going to go.

-Lightning quick hands. 3.6 steals and 5.2 rebounds per-40 at Nike EYBL (21 games)

-Super quick first step. Able to get pieces of the paint without a ball screen. Slight changes of speed. Uses Eurosteps.

-Very good ball handler. Mixes in combo moves.

-Excellent distributor. Willing to make the simple play. Moves the ball ahead in transition. Nice touch on lobs. Can make all the necessary passes out of pick and roll. 7.2 assists per-40 at EYBL.

-Doesn't try and do too much or always go for the homerun pass.

-Willing to use either hand around the rim. Nice touch on his floater.

-Very capable pull up shooter, especially going to his left. Good footwork in mid-range spots.



Weaknesses

-Struggles to make shots consistently, especially with his feet set. Much better in mid-range spots than from three. Career 75/266 (28%) for 3 in 76 games in DX database.

-Doesn't get great rotation. More comfortable pulling up going to his left than his right. Can improve his ability to create space.

-Fairly tall for a point guard but he's rail thin (170 pounds). Legs are twigs. No ankles. Elite defender due to his quickness but how will he handle defending stronger guards?

-Has only added four pounds to his frame in past two years according to his three separate USA Basketball measurements in that span. Will his body-type affect his durability long-term?

-Quick but isn't a freak leaper off of one foot. Doesn't get great extension around the rim (6' 6” wingspan).

-Can improve his ability to absorb contact around the rim

-Good feel but does have a tendency to pull up for quick, contested 2s. Still evolving as a facilitator in the half-court



Outlook Despite playing only one full day due to injury, Fox made a strong case for honors as the top point guard prospect at the Junior National Team Mini-Camp, regardless of class. Fox was far and away the best perimeter defender at the camp (and maybe in all of high school basketball) and he has the quickness, handle and vision to make his teammates better while scoring enough to keep the defense honest. [Read Full Article]

De'Aaron Fox USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Interview October 3, 2015 A video interview with one of the top prospects in high school basketball, De'Aaron Fox at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp in Colorado Springs. -USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Preview

-De'Aaron Fox Scouting Report, Measurements and More. Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Point Guards July 21, 2015 De'Aaron Fox, 6-4, PG, Katy, Texas, 2016 High School Class



Analysis



The lighting quick point guard played only 21 minutes in the entire tournament after injuring his wrist in USA West's first game against Dominican Republic – a less than stellar performance for Fox as he scored only seven points (3-of-11 shooting) and dished out two assists. But despite his struggles making jumpers from the perimeter and converting lightly contested shots around the rim, Fox's talent was still very evident.



The 6' 4” floor general showed all the makings of a lead guard, moving the ball ahead in transition, hitting the roll man in stride out of pick and roll, and breaking his man down with his elite quickness and advanced handle to eventually kick out to shooters or lob it up to bigs around the rim.



Fox finished with only two assists, but his vision, timing and unselfishness as a passer proved to be on another level compared to other lead guards at the tournament.



Fox also knocked down a pull up jumper in the lane and, although he struggled to convert, showed a willingness to use both hands around the rim comfortably.



Fox's most glaring weakness, however, reared its ugly head as defenders were able to go under screens or close out short due to the point guard's struggles making shots with range. He sports a fairly mechanical jumper that gets very limited rotation, and appears to be more comfortable shooting off the bounce than off the catch at this stage. For as good of a passer as he is, Fox does have a tendency to force up contested jumpers at times.



Defensively, Fox did a nice job playing at the top of USA West's zone and pressuring the ball to force turnovers, but he also does gamble a bit too often in the half court. Fox's injury and less than stellar game (from a scoring perspective) was a disappointing, but even in 31 minutes of ho-hum play, it's hard not to like Fox's size, elite speed, ball handling ability, court vision, and lateral quickness. [Read Full Article]

adidas Nations Scouting Reports Part 1 August 10, 2014 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: Scout #26, 24/7 #6, Rivals #86, ESPN #13



Strengths:

-Tremendous quickness.

-Gets from end to end in a blink.

-Draws fouls.

-Excellent in transition.

-Takes charges.

-Lefty.

-Very good defender.

-Moves feet very well.

-Put pressure on the ball.

-Great quickness.

-Very explosive.

-Plays above the rim.



Weaknesses:

-Limited scorer.

-Very thin legs.

-Average touch around the basket.

-Poor shot-selection.

-Too many off the dribble jumpers.

-Only plays at one speed.

skinny frame, legs.

-Not a good shooter at all.

-Decent mechanics but poor touch.

-Ugly looking floaters from 15 feet. [Read Full Article]

