The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 adidas Nations College Games

#9) Thomas Bryant, 6'10, Center, 19.0 years old, United States, Indiana



EWA: .5

PER: 20.1

TS%: 55.1%

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, .6 AST, 1.0 BLK, 0-2 3P%, 8-8 FT%, 50.0 FG%



Now heading into his sophomore season at Indiana, Bryant very well could have been a first round NBA draft pick but opted to return to college for another year to improve his standing and readiness for the pro game.



Bryant plays with a sense of energy and effort that is unique for a player his size. He is still very much developing in terms of his skill level, but he makes up for it with his motor and team spirit. He is constantly looking to make plays on the offensive glass, and although he is not the quickest or most athletic jumper, he uses his size and length to finish effectively around the basket. He is not the most fluid athlete, but he'll dive hard to the rim on pick and rolls and rim run in transition, a way for him to find easy offense. He has shown flashes of potential with his jump-shot, but his form is not consistent as shown on some bad misses. He has some potential as a rim protector given his size and length, but averaged under a block last season in 35 games at Indiana, and often found himself in foul trouble. He lacks a certain degree of mobility and lateral quickness which is evident in his struggles at guarding ball screens on the perimeter. He often stands very straight up and down, and has a hard time bending his knees and defending dribble penetration.



At barely 19 years old, some of Bryant's potential is rooted in his age and his size. Standing 6'10, 241 pounds, with a 7'5 wingspan, Bryant already has the length and body of an NBA big man.



Bryant turned in a very impressive freshmen season at Indiana, scoring 12 points per game while shooting nearly 70% from the field, but he is still very raw and the speed and quickness of the game sometimes looked like it overwhelmed him at the Adidas Nations. He likely made a smart decision in returning to college for his sophomore year, given that he really doesn't yet have the skill set to contribute at the NBA level. He'll have the opportunity this season, under great coaching, to develop his game so he is more ready to play consistently at the next level.