Thomas Bryant
Team: Indiana, Sophomore
H: 6' 10"
W: 241 lbs
Bday: 07/31/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Pick: 20 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 20 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 4 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 2 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 22
 High School: Huntington Prep
Hometown: Rochester, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 9"6' 10.5"2417' 5.5"9' 4"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 10"2200' 0"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 7"6' 9"2257' 5"9' 3.75"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 10"2277' 6"9' 4"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 9.5"2177' 4"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 7"6' 8.5"2127' 4"9' 1"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAThomas Bryant1327.412.43.87.252.13.15.555.60.71.740.94.25.674.02.55.47.91.61.21.71.92.5
Top NBA Prospects in the Big Ten, Part 2: Thomas Bryant Scouting Video
October 11, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the Big Ten with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Indiana's Thomas Bryant.

Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big Ten
(#1) OG Anunoby
#2, Thomas Bryant, 6'10, Sophomore, Center, Indiana

Strengths:


Weaknesses:


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 adidas Nations College Games
August 6, 2016

#9) Thomas Bryant, 6'10, Center, 19.0 years old, United States, Indiana

EWA: .5
PER: 20.1
TS%: 55.1%
9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, .6 AST, 1.0 BLK, 0-2 3P%, 8-8 FT%, 50.0 FG%

Now heading into his sophomore season at Indiana, Bryant very well could have been a first round NBA draft pick but opted to return to college for another year to improve his standing and readiness for the pro game.

Bryant plays with a sense of energy and effort that is unique for a player his size. He is still very much developing in terms of his skill level, but he makes up for it with his motor and team spirit. He is constantly looking to make plays on the offensive glass, and although he is not the quickest or most athletic jumper, he uses his size and length to finish effectively around the basket. He is not the most fluid athlete, but he'll dive hard to the rim on pick and rolls and rim run in transition, a way for him to find easy offense. He has shown flashes of potential with his jump-shot, but his form is not consistent as shown on some bad misses. He has some potential as a rim protector given his size and length, but averaged under a block last season in 35 games at Indiana, and often found himself in foul trouble. He lacks a certain degree of mobility and lateral quickness which is evident in his struggles at guarding ball screens on the perimeter. He often stands very straight up and down, and has a hard time bending his knees and defending dribble penetration.

At barely 19 years old, some of Bryant's potential is rooted in his age and his size. Standing 6'10, 241 pounds, with a 7'5 wingspan, Bryant already has the length and body of an NBA big man.

Bryant turned in a very impressive freshmen season at Indiana, scoring 12 points per game while shooting nearly 70% from the field, but he is still very raw and the speed and quickness of the game sometimes looked like it overwhelmed him at the Adidas Nations. He likely made a smart decision in returning to college for his sophomore year, given that he really doesn't yet have the skill set to contribute at the NBA level. He'll have the opportunity this season, under great coaching, to develop his game so he is more ready to play consistently at the next level.

[Read Full Article]
Top NBA Prospects in the Big 10, Part 2: Thomas Bryant Scouting Video
October 20, 2015

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big Ten with a video scouting report of the #2 prospect in the conference, Indiana's Thomas Bryant.

#2, Thomas Bryant, Freshman, Power Forward/Center, Indiana

Strengths:



Weaknesses:



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
Thomas Bryant 2015 adidas Nations Interview
September 1, 2015

An interview with Indiana power forward Thomas Bryant at the 2015 adidas Nations in Los Angeles.

[Read Full Article]
New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress
October 3, 2014

Highly regarded Huntington Prep center Thomas Bryant measured an impressive 6'9 in shoes with a 7'5.5 wingspan. Bryant's +8.5 wingspan-to-height differential is simply phenomenal, but he also weighed in at 241 pounds, some 20 pounds heavier than he was at the Nike Skill Academies in the spring. If this is any indication of how Bryant's once-lanky frame is filling out, he'll be a player to watch as he enters his final year of high school.

[Read Full Article]
DraftExpress: Yogi Ferrell was a turnover machine. Thomas Bryant in foul trouble all game. Troy Williams still very limited in many ways on both ends.
2015-12-30 15:47:03
