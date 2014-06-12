|Team: Kentucky, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 218 lbs
Bday: 04/13/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PG/SG
NBA: PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
|Pick: 60 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 86 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 24 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 8 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 13
|
High School: Roselle Catholic
Hometown: Union, NJ
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Official College Team
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|216
|6' 8"
|8' 2"
|NA
|31.5
|37.0
|2015
|Official College Team
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|202
|6' 8"
|8' 2"
|8.5
|31.5
|37.0
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.25"
|6' 3.25"
|216
|6' 9.5"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|218
|6' 8"
|8' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3"
|220
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 3"
|200
|0' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|214
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|214
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|210
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Official College Team
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|216
|6' 8"
|8' 2"
|NA
|31.5
|37.0
|2015
|Official College Team
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|202
|6' 8"
|8' 2"
|8.5
|31.5
|37.0
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.25"
|6' 3.25"
|216
|6' 9.5"
|8' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|218
|6' 8"
|8' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3"
|220
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 3"
|200
|0' 0"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|214
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|214
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2.5"
|210
|6' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Isaiah Briscoe
|11
|30.5
|15.5
|5.5
|10.7
|51.7
|5.0
|9.0
|55.6
|0.5
|1.7
|31.6
|3.8
|5.2
|73.7
|1.0
|3.2
|4.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.3
|2.1
|2.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Isaiah Briscoe
|11
|30.5
|15.5
|5.5
|10.7
|51.7
|5.0
|9.0
|55.6
|0.5
|1.7
|31.6
|3.8
|5.2
|73.7
|1.0
|3.2
|4.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.3
|2.1
|2.5
|
Mathias Lessort
|
Bennie Boatwright
|
Isaiah Briscoe
|
Allonzo Trier
|
Andrew White
Jeremy Bauman
Regarded as a consensus top-15 prospect out of high school, Isaiah Briscoe has long been on the radar of NBA scouts as the result of a productive and winning prep career in which he excelled at St. Benedict's Prep and Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, on the Nike EYBL circuit and as a member of the USA team that won the U18 FIBA Americas tournament in 2014. He capped off an impressive prep career with selections to the 2015 McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American games before to departing for his freshman season in Lexington.
With accolades come expectations, and though he flashed bursts of potential in his first season, especially as a slasher, creator, defender and rebounder, the combo-guard verified that he wasn't yet capable of sinking perimeter shots on a consistent enough basis to take his game to the next level.
Operating primarily at the small forward position, despite spending most of his life with the ball in his hands, Briscoe struggled to find his spots alongside draft picks Tyler Ulis and Jamal Murray, likely causing him to look somewhat worse than he might have on a team with less talent and a role better suited to his strengths.
Briscoe wasn't even invited to the 2016 NBA Combine in Chicago, showing just how much his draft stock had fallen by the time to spring came around, leaving him little choice but to return to school rather than risk going undrafted. He'll now attempt to show NBA scouts he can diversify his skill-set and take on a leadership role for a young Wildcats team, while again trying to showcase his talent with the ball in his hands among a crowded backcourt.
Isaiah Briscoe was measured with just 8.5% body fat, which is extremely impressive considering how much of a concern this was for much of his high school career. Having lost 14 pounds over the last 6 months since he was measured at the Nike Hoop Summit, Briscoe tipped the scales at an impressive 200 pounds. Measuring 6'2.5 in shoes, Briscoe is about an inch off his typical height measurements, but nonetheless has nice size for a point guard, especially when you factor in his 6'8 wingspan, which should allow him to see time defending shooting guards and even small forwards at the college level. Briscoe's 37 inch maximum vertical jump and 2015 UK Pro Day-best 10.25 second lane agility time are both better than expected. Like Murray, he has always been known more for his skill-level and aggressiveness than for his athletic ability. It will be fascinating to see how Briscoe's trimmed down frame translates to the floor this season. His numbers compare favorably to those of Deron Williams who measured 6'2.74 in shoes with a 202-pound frame and a 6'6.25 wingspan to go along with a 35 inch maximum vertical leap[Read Full Article]
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #6 prospect in the conference, Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe.
-Kentucky signee Isaiah Briscoe measured 6'2.25 barefoot with a 6'9.5 wingspan at 216 pounds. He's trimmed four pounds of weight from his last USA Basketball measurement in 2014, which is a major point of emphasis for him with his somewhat stocky frame. He has outstanding size for a point guard, as the only other notable point guards in our database with wingspans over 6'9 and standing reaches over 100-inches include Dante Exum Shaun Livingston, Tony Wroten, Tyreke Evans, and John Wall. Briscoe is considered somewhat of a combo, but has spent quite a bit of time with the ball in his hands at the high school and AAU level, and will need to play a major playmaking role for this squad which lacks much in the way of elite guards.[Read Full Article]
An interview with elite guard prospect Isaiah Briscoe of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.
Isaiah Briscoe – 9 PTS, 9 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOs, 3-for-7 FGS in 19 min
Briscoe did a handful of nice things for the US Team, forcing turnovers in the back court, slashing through the World Team's zone defense and finishing shooters or cutters, and initiating contact in the paint and earning trips to the line. Briscoe has excellent court vision and feel and is a load as a penetrator. Some of Briscoe's flaws also showed on Saturday. He committed several low IQ fouls, airballed a very important free throw late in the game, missed a pull up jumper badly and almost airballed a floater in the lane. Briscoe is an ox at the PG spot and has great feel, but needs to improve as a shooter to make up for his lack of explosiveness.
Isaiah Briscoe
Height (w/ shoes): 6-3.5
Height (w/o shoes): 6-2.5
Weight: 217.8
Wingspan: 6-8
Standing Reach: 8-4.5
Briscoe's measurements are consistent with those taken at multiple venues over the last 3 years, although he may have grown half an inch to an inch and could easily be listed at 6-4 next year by Kentucky. Though he isn't the same caliber of athlete as Marcus Smart, he stacks up fairly well with the rookie in terms of sheer size. Smart measured 6-2 without shoes with a 6-9.25 wingspan and a 227-pound frame last spring during the draft process. Briscoe ranks among the heavier lead guards in our database, even among college players, but he's done a good job as of late shedding baby fat and adding muscle.
Briscoe carved up the Ex-Legends' half court defense with his 220-pound frame, slick ball handling, change of speeds and ability to drive both ways and pass with both hands. The New Jersey-native found spot up shooters on the move, delivered smooth pocket passes to the bigs and finished in the paint and at the rim with both hands while also knocking down a mid range jumper.
Isaiah Briscoe may only be 6-3 in shoes, but his 6-9 wingspan gives him able height to defend shooting guards.[Read Full Article]
Jonathan Givony
Strengths
-6-4 in shoes with a 6-9 wingspan and a very strong frame
-Skilled and creative ball-handler and passer
-Excellent court vision
-Makes simple passes with tremendous ease
-Finishes with both hands around the basket, often through contact
-Gets to the free throw line at a high rate
-Great instincts and anticipation skills, allows him to rebound very well from guard position
Weaknesses
-Smooth athlete, but not overly explosive
-Plays with a very lackadaisical approach
-Poor defender due to average lateral quickness and low intensity level
-Average perimeter shooter (32% 3P% in EYBL this season, 34% last season, on limited number of attempts)
-Low 2P%. Settles for some tough mid-range jumpers. Can have a difficult time gaining separation at times due to average first step
Outlook Intelligent player with an excellent feel for the game. Body, athleticism, conditioning looks much improved over past year. Combo guard who appears to be a good enough ball-handler and passer to spend some minutes at point guard in college. Needs to continue to work on outside shooting and defensive prowess.