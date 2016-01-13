|Team: Kansas, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 182 lbs
Bday: 02/21/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: PG/SG
NBA: PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
|Rank 18 in Top Big 12 Prospects
RSCI: 7
|
High School: Callaway
Hometown: Jackson, MS
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|NBA Draft Combine
|6' 2.25"
|6' 3.5"
|182
|6' 5.75"
|8' 1.5"
|5.6
|30.0
|35.5
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 2.5"
|6' 4"
|179
|6' 5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|179
|6' 4"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4"
|180
|6' 5.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|182
|6' 4"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 3"
|174
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 3"
|174
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|175
|6' 2"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 1.5"
|NA
|170
|6' 4.75"
|8' 2.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|NBA Draft Combine
|6' 2.25"
|6' 3.5"
|182
|6' 5.75"
|8' 1.5"
|5.6
|30.0
|35.5
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 2.5"
|6' 4"
|179
|6' 5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|179
|6' 4"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 4"
|180
|6' 5.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 3.5"
|182
|6' 4"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|6' 2.5"
|6' 3.5"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|8' 3"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 3"
|174
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 3"
|174
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|USA Basketball
|6' 1.5"
|6' 2.5"
|175
|6' 2"
|8' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 1.5"
|NA
|170
|6' 4.75"
|8' 2.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2015/16
|NCAA
|Malik Newman
|28
|27.5
|11.6
|3.9
|9.8
|39.8
|1.8
|4.2
|41.9
|2.1
|5.6
|38.2
|1.6
|2.4
|68.7
|0.3
|2.5
|2.8
|2.1
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
|1.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2015/16
|NCAA
|Malik Newman
|28
|27.5
|11.6
|3.9
|9.8
|39.8
|1.8
|4.2
|41.9
|2.1
|5.6
|38.2
|1.6
|2.4
|68.7
|0.3
|2.5
|2.8
|2.1
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
|1.5
Malik Newman struggled somewhat coming out of the gates for Mississippi State, posting a near 1/1 assist to turnover ratio and a fairly mediocre 17 PER (4th worst among all collegiates in our Top-100 rankings).
Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #4 prospect in the conference, Mississippi State's Malik Newman.
Malik Newman – 10 PTS, 2 STL, 4 PFs, 4-for-8 FGS in 16 min
Newman played only 16 minutes but flashed his talent as a scorer both making shots from the perimeter and attacking the rim both in transition and the half court. Newman knocked down two triples, had an impressive finish in transition showing excellent body control, and split the zone defense in the half court and dropped in a floater over the World Team's back line. Newman also showed good instincts in the passing lanes and caused some turnovers in the back court. The 6' 3” scoring guard has room to improve as a decision maker but gave scouts a small taste of what he can do with the ball in his hands all week and on Saturday.
An interview with elite guard prospect Malik Newman of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)
Malik Newman
Height (w/ shoes): 6-4
Height (w/o shoes): 6-2.5
Weight: 179
Wingspan: 6-5
Standing Reach: 8-3
Malik Newman doesn't have great size for a scoring guard and hasn't improved much on his 180-pound frame over the last few years (he was 170 three years ago), but he measures up favorably to another extremely prolific scoring guard from Mississippi in Monta Ellis. Considering Ellis went to the NBA straight out of high school, we can compare their measurements on even footing. Newman has a size and length advantage on Ellis who stood 6'3.25 in shoes with a 6'2.75 wingspan and 177-pound frame at the 2005 NBA Pre-Draft Camp. Newman's lack of length is something teams will scrutinize when evaluating his defensive potential, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to add more strength to his frame once he reaches a college weight room.
While Briscoe did an excellent job distributing and scoring at the rim, Newman did his damage from the perimeter, knocking down a handful of pull up jumpers sporting good elevation, a testament to his overall explosiveness. The 6' 3” guard is dynamic in transition with an ability to shift gears and turn on the jets when the defense is sleeping.
The Jackson, Mississippi product was most effective as a scorer, as he wasn't relied on much as a distributor in the half court. Newman told us he sees himself as a point guard at the next level, and did make a nice pick and roll feed to Ivan Rabb early in the game, but will most likely be used as a scorer for the US Team.