Malik Newman
Team: Kansas, Freshman
H: 6' 4"
W: 182 lbs
Bday: 02/21/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PG/SG
NBA:   PG/SG
Possible: PG/SG
Rank 18 in Top Big 12 Prospects
RSCI: 7
 High School: Callaway
Hometown: Jackson, MS

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016NBA Draft Combine6' 2.25"6' 3.5"1826' 5.75"8' 1.5"5.630.035.5
2015Hoop Summit6' 2.5"6' 4"1796' 5"8' 3"NANANA
2014USA Basketball6' 2.5"6' 3.5"1796' 4"8' 2"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 4"1806' 5.5"NANANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 3.5"1826' 4"8' 2"NANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 2.5"6' 3.5"1766' 4.5"8' 3"NANANA
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 3"1746' 5"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 3"1746' 5"NANANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 1.5"6' 2.5"1756' 2"8' 2"NANANA
2012Reebok Breakout6' 1.5"NA1706' 4.75"8' 2.5"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2015/16NCAAMalik Newman2827.511.63.99.839.81.84.241.92.15.638.21.62.468.70.32.52.82.10.40.11.91.5
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2015/16NCAAMalik Newman2827.511.63.99.839.81.84.241.92.15.638.21.62.468.70.32.52.82.10.40.11.91.5

Malik Newman vs Kentucky Video Analysis
January 13, 2016

Malik Newman struggled somewhat coming out of the gates for Mississippi State, posting a near 1/1 assist to turnover ratio and a fairly mediocre 17 PER (4th worst among all collegiates in our Top-100 rankings).

While he had played somewhat better as of late, Mississippi State sported just a 7-7 record going into last night, with a non-conference strength of schedule ranked 288th according to KenPom, both of which leave a lot to be desired at this point in the season.

Last night Mississippi State traveled to play one of the most talented teams in the NCAA in Kentucky, which is an excellent opportunity to evaluate Newman against high-level competition and see how he's adapting to the college game.

Mississippi State fell behind by 20 points in this contest, but made it a one-possession game with 75 seconds to go, even if Newman was largely off the floor during their comeback run. Kentucky prevailed 80-74 behind big games from their guard trio of Tyler Ulis, Jamal Murray and Isaiah Briscoe, while Newman had a decent outing himself, with 14 points, 4 assists and 1 turnover, shooting 1/3 for 2, 2/4 for 3 and 6/6 from the free throw line.

Mississippi State now has 15 SEC games left on their schedule to try and salvage their season and not be left sitting at home in early March.

Via Mike Schmitz, here's a five minute video breakdown of some of the more notable things NBA scouts were able to see from Malik Newman last night, both good and bad, on either end of the floor.

Top NBA Prospects in the SEC, Part 4: Malik Newman Scouting Video
September 26, 2015

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the SEC with a video scouting report of the #4 prospect in the conference, Mississippi State's Malik Newman.

#4, Malik Newman, Freshman, PG/SG, Mississippi State

Strengths:



Weaknesses:



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit Final Recap
April 11, 2015

Malik Newman – 10 PTS, 2 STL, 4 PFs, 4-for-8 FGS in 16 min

Newman played only 16 minutes but flashed his talent as a scorer both making shots from the perimeter and attacking the rim both in transition and the half court. Newman knocked down two triples, had an impressive finish in transition showing excellent body control, and split the zone defense in the half court and dropped in a floater over the World Team's back line. Newman also showed good instincts in the passing lanes and caused some turnovers in the back court. The 6' 3” scoring guard has room to improve as a decision maker but gave scouts a small taste of what he can do with the ball in his hands all week and on Saturday.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Malik Newman
April 11, 2015

An interview with elite guard prospect Malik Newman of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements
April 10, 2015

Malik Newman
Height (w/ shoes): 6-4
Height (w/o shoes): 6-2.5
Weight: 179
Wingspan: 6-5
Standing Reach: 8-3

Malik Newman doesn't have great size for a scoring guard and hasn't improved much on his 180-pound frame over the last few years (he was 170 three years ago), but he measures up favorably to another extremely prolific scoring guard from Mississippi in Monta Ellis. Considering Ellis went to the NBA straight out of high school, we can compare their measurements on even footing. Newman has a size and length advantage on Ellis who stood 6'3.25 in shoes with a 6'2.75 wingspan and 177-pound frame at the 2005 NBA Pre-Draft Camp. Newman's lack of length is something teams will scrutinize when evaluating his defensive potential, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to add more strength to his frame once he reaches a college weight room.

2015 Nike Hoop Summit: Team USA Practice: Day Two
April 10, 2015

While Briscoe did an excellent job distributing and scoring at the rim, Newman did his damage from the perimeter, knocking down a handful of pull up jumpers sporting good elevation, a testament to his overall explosiveness. The 6' 3” guard is dynamic in transition with an ability to shift gears and turn on the jets when the defense is sleeping.

The Jackson, Mississippi product was most effective as a scorer, as he wasn't relied on much as a distributor in the half court. Newman told us he sees himself as a point guard at the next level, and did make a nice pick and roll feed to Ivan Rabb early in the game, but will most likely be used as a scorer for the US Team.

2014 U17 World Championship Interview: Malik Newman
August 14, 2014

High School Class of 2015 Scouting Reports
September 6, 2013

US Presswire


Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #1, ESPN: #2, Scout: #2, Rivals: #1

Strengths:
-Arguably the best scorer in all of high school basketball. Averaged 24 points in 28 minutes per game at the Nike EYBL, best in the league both per-game and per-minute, despite being a year or more younger than virtually everyone he played
-Extremely athletic. Has a great first step and is very explosive
-Excellent body control in the lane
-Can operate at different speeds
-Terrific ball-handler. Can create his own shot driving left or right
-Very good footwork on his drives. Stops and starts, has all kinds of moves and is extremely difficult to stay in front of
-Great in transition
-Doesn't have any issues driving right into the teeth of the defense. Takes hits at the rim and finishes. Extremely tough for a player his age (16) and weight (176 pounds)
-Gets to the free throw line at a great rate
-Creates excellent separation for his pull-up jumper. Can stop on a dime and elevate. Knows how to use his body to keep his defender off-balance
-Very reliable shooter with his feet set
-Strong rebounder for his position
-Can find the open man. Court vision is not terrible. Generates a decent amount of assists
-Only 16 years old. Won't turn 17 until February

Weaknesses
-Doesn't have great size or length for a shooting guard. Measured 6-4 in shoes with a 6-4 ½ wingspan
-Somewhat of a one man show at the high school/AAU level. Shot-selection and decision making isn't great
-Made just 44% of his 2-point attempts at the EYBL. Reliance on difficult long 2-point attempts hurts his efficiency
-May struggle defensively against bigger, stronger shooting guards

Outlook: Scoring machine in the Monta Ellis mold. Has an amazing knack for putting the ball in the basket. Talent is off the charts. Does not look like a selfish player, but may be picking up bad habits in the shoot-first ask question later environment of AAU.

