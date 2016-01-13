2015 Nike Hoop Summit Final Recap April 11, 2015 Malik Newman – 10 PTS, 2 STL, 4 PFs, 4-for-8 FGS in 16 min



Newman played only 16 minutes but flashed his talent as a scorer both making shots from the perimeter and attacking the rim both in transition and the half court. Newman knocked down two triples, had an impressive finish in transition showing excellent body control, and split the zone defense in the half court and dropped in a floater over the World Team's back line. Newman also showed good instincts in the passing lanes and caused some turnovers in the back court. The 6' 3” scoring guard has room to improve as a decision maker but gave scouts a small taste of what he can do with the ball in his hands all week and on Saturday. [Read Full Article]



2015 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements April 10, 2015 Malik Newman

Height (w/ shoes): 6-4

Height (w/o shoes): 6-2.5

Weight: 179

Wingspan: 6-5

Standing Reach: 8-3



Malik Newman doesn't have great size for a scoring guard and hasn't improved much on his 180-pound frame over the last few years (he was 170 three years ago), but he measures up favorably to another extremely prolific scoring guard from Mississippi in Monta Ellis. Considering Ellis went to the NBA straight out of high school, we can compare their measurements on even footing. Newman has a size and length advantage on Ellis who stood 6'3.25 in shoes with a 6'2.75 wingspan and 177-pound frame at the 2005 NBA Pre-Draft Camp. Newman's lack of length is something teams will scrutinize when evaluating his defensive potential, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to add more strength to his frame once he reaches a college weight room. [Read Full Article]



2015 Nike Hoop Summit: Team USA Practice: Day Two April 10, 2015 While Briscoe did an excellent job distributing and scoring at the rim, Newman did his damage from the perimeter, knocking down a handful of pull up jumpers sporting good elevation, a testament to his overall explosiveness. The 6' 3” guard is dynamic in transition with an ability to shift gears and turn on the jets when the defense is sleeping.



The Jackson, Mississippi product was most effective as a scorer, as he wasn't relied on much as a distributor in the half court. Newman told us he sees himself as a point guard at the next level, and did make a nice pick and roll feed to Ivan Rabb early in the game, but will most likely be used as a scorer for the US Team. [Read Full Article]



2014 U17 World Championship Interview: Malik Newman August 14, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]



High School Class of 2015 Scouting Reports September 6, 2013 US Presswire



Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #1, ESPN: #2, Scout: #2, Rivals: #1



Strengths:

-Arguably the best scorer in all of high school basketball. Averaged 24 points in 28 minutes per game at the Nike EYBL, best in the league both per-game and per-minute, despite being a year or more younger than virtually everyone he played

-Extremely athletic. Has a great first step and is very explosive

-Excellent body control in the lane

-Can operate at different speeds

-Terrific ball-handler. Can create his own shot driving left or right

-Very good footwork on his drives. Stops and starts, has all kinds of moves and is extremely difficult to stay in front of

-Great in transition

-Doesn't have any issues driving right into the teeth of the defense. Takes hits at the rim and finishes. Extremely tough for a player his age (16) and weight (176 pounds)

-Gets to the free throw line at a great rate

-Creates excellent separation for his pull-up jumper. Can stop on a dime and elevate. Knows how to use his body to keep his defender off-balance

-Very reliable shooter with his feet set

-Strong rebounder for his position

-Can find the open man. Court vision is not terrible. Generates a decent amount of assists

-Only 16 years old. Won't turn 17 until February



Weaknesses

-Doesn't have great size or length for a shooting guard. Measured 6-4 in shoes with a 6-4 ½ wingspan

-Somewhat of a one man show at the high school/AAU level. Shot-selection and decision making isn't great

-Made just 44% of his 2-point attempts at the EYBL. Reliance on difficult long 2-point attempts hurts his efficiency

-May struggle defensively against bigger, stronger shooting guards



Outlook: Scoring machine in the [Read Full Article]

247: #1, ESPN: #2, Scout: #2, Rivals: #1-Arguably the best scorer in all of high school basketball. Averaged 24 points in 28 minutes per game at the Nike EYBL, best in the league both per-game and per-minute, despite being a year or more younger than virtually everyone he played-Extremely athletic. Has a great first step and is very explosive-Excellent body control in the lane-Can operate at different speeds-Terrific ball-handler. Can create his own shot driving left or right-Very good footwork on his drives. Stops and starts, has all kinds of moves and is extremely difficult to stay in front of-Great in transition-Doesn't have any issues driving right into the teeth of the defense. Takes hits at the rim and finishes. Extremely tough for a player his age (16) and weight (176 pounds)-Gets to the free throw line at a great rate-Creates excellent separation for his pull-up jumper. Can stop on a dime and elevate. Knows how to use his body to keep his defender off-balance-Very reliable shooter with his feet set-Strong rebounder for his position-Can find the open man. Court vision is not terrible. Generates a decent amount of assists-Only 16 years old. Won't turn 17 until February-Doesn't have great size or length for a shooting guard. Measured 6-4 in shoes with a 6-4 ½ wingspan-Somewhat of a one man show at the high school/AAU level. Shot-selection and decision making isn't great-Made just 44% of his 2-point attempts at the EYBL. Reliance on difficult long 2-point attempts hurts his efficiency-May struggle defensively against bigger, stronger shooting guardsScoring machine in the Monta Ellis mold. Has an amazing knack for putting the ball in the basket. Talent is off the charts. Does not look like a selfish player, but may be picking up bad habits in the shoot-first ask question later environment of AAU.