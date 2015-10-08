The Top Ten Performers at the 2016 FIBA U20 European Championship July 27, 2016 #8) Omer Yurtseven, 7'0, Center, 18.1 years old, Turkey





EWA: 1.4

PER: 32.4

TS%: 61.3%

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, .7 STL, 1.4 BLK, 3.1 OREB, 59.2 FG%



18-year-old Turkish Center Omer Yurtseven was one of the more highly touted international prospects coming into the tournament, and he did not disappoint. Yurtseven had a strong showing at the the U18 European Championship last year, and although he only played 18 minutes per game at the U20s, playing up by nearly two years, he posted per-40 averages of 23 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks.



He has a unique blend of skills for an 18 year-old 7 footer, who can score with his back to the basket using either hand. He has a go to jump hook in the post that he likes to get to, and he possesses nimble footwork for a player of his size which he showcased in pick and roll situations.



Yurtseven is also an excellent rebounder, and although he is not the greatest athlete, he has very solid hands and instincts. He has a really good feel for the game and knows where to position himself off the ball for easy cuts and dump offs. Yurtseven competes on the defensive end of the floor and is a shot blocking presence, but like most of the bigs on this list he will need to fill out his frame and get stronger so he is no overmatched at the next level. He has already spent two seasons with Turkish club Fenerbahce Ulker, and despite some controversy surrounding his amatuer status, he will head to N.C. State next season to play under Mark Gottfried, where he has not yet been cleared to compete by the NCAA. [Read Full Article]



Basketball Without Borders Global Camp Evaluations: Centers February 17, 2016 Omer Yurtseven, 7'0, Fenerbahce, Turkey, 1998



Strengths:

-Ample size for a center at around 7-feet tall. Has a strong, proportioned frame that will fill out really well in time

-Very nimble and mobile for a player his size. Quick off his feet

-Intelligent, mature and polished big man

-Fundamentally sound and extremely well coached.

-Solid passer for a big man. Feel for the game continues to improve

-Polished post player. Has excellent footwork and touch. Uses a variety of different angles and moves to get his shots off. Jump-hook is deadly. Uses both hands around the basket.

-Excellent timing for rebounds. Not a high flyer but is often the first one to the ball as it comes off the rim

-Very good feel for moving off the ball, setting screens, rolling and cutting to the basket

-Has very soft hands. Catches everything thrown his way.

-Competes defensively



Weaknesses:

-Possesses just an average combination of length and explosiveness for a top-shelf NBA center prospect.

-Struggled to make shots from the perimeter all weekend. Has decent shooting mechanics, but just couldn't find the results.

-Not always aggressive enough finishing around the basket. Has a tendency to go to his jump hook instead of a more emphatic move to the rim. Not incredibly long or explosive as it is, and his propensity for playing below the rim and relying on his finesse causes him to miss some good looks at times.

-Could add some more “nasty” to his game. Could be a little more physical at times throwing his body around. Doesn't always look like he's operating at max intensity.



Outlook: First player to come off the board in the BWB Draft when the coaching staffs selected their teams, and for good reason. High skilled big man with mobility and feel. Seems to be leaning towards going the college route, Evan Daniels reported. His head coach in Fenerbahce, Zeljko Obradovic came out emphatically stating he does not believe he should be eligible for college basketball: “He is three years paid by Fenerbahce. He took the money. The rule exists that if he tries to go to college basketball, it's not possible because for three years he's taken money. I don't know what will be the decision of the club, I don't want to go inside.”



When contacted by DraftExpress about these allegations, Yurtseven denied them, telling us “It is correct that they put money into an account that they opened up in my name, but I didn't want it or ask for it.” He also told us he has never signed any type of contract with the club and that he (or his family) has not taken “a dime” from this account that was opened by the club in his name.



NCAA schools we contacted who are recruiting him do not seem overly concerned by these allegations made by his head coach, and told us they will continue to do so, speculating the club may have had an inkling that he will elect to go to college, and that they were hoping this account they opened would prevent him from doing so. [Read Full Article]



2016 Basketball Without Borders Camp Roster Analysis January 30, 2016 -17-year old Turkish power forward Omer Yurtseven is perhaps the headliner of this year's camp among the European players slated to be in Toronto. A near 7-footer with a promising frame, a polished skill-set and impressive fluidity, the young big man averaged 6 points and pulled down 6 rebounds over 13 minutes per game in NBA preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder, looking like a potential future lottery pick in the process. Putting up huge numbers in the 2015 Adidas Next Generation Tournament and averaging 9.8 rebounds per game and 8.7 rebounds per game playing a year up at the U18 European Championship, Yurtseven is considered one of the more intriguing young big men in all of Europe. He lacks great length and has shown inconsistent intensity and toughness at times, but he's widely considered one of the top-1998 born prospects in the world.



Omer Yurtseven Interview At the Barclays Center October 5, 2015 17-year old Turkish big man prospect Omer Yurtseven discusses his performance against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Yurtseven scored 8 points on 3-4 shooting and grabbed 7 rebounds with one block in 15 impressive minutes of action, showing terrific poise, excellent mobility and a high basketball IQ, despite matching up against players significantly older than him. He ran the floor well, set bruising screens, finished with both hands around the basket, rebounded his area, competed defensively, and attempted a NBA 3-pointer confidently with smooth mechanics.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]



FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Centers August 10, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Measured 6-10 without shoes at the Adidas EuroCamp this past spring. Has a solid 7-1 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach

-Has an excellent frame that will fill out nicely in time

-Fluid big man. Moves extremely well. Quick off feet. Plays above the rim with ease

-Very impressive scoring instincts for a player his size, especially his age

-Can operate in different spots on the floor.

-Strong enough to establish deep post position

-Has great patience, footwork and wherewithal inside the paint. Very comfortable operating with his back to the basket. Never looks like he's rushed

-Terrific target off cuts and pick and rolls with soft hands and excellent scoring instincts

-Can turn over either shoulder in the post

-Extremely soft touch around the basket. Has a few different release points on his shot. Can score in a variety of ways using scoop shots, floaters, hooks, etc. Uses the glass or can simply throw the ball in the basket with terrific touch

-Has already seen a handful of minutes in the Euroleague and Turkish league.

-Tremendous rebounder. Has great instincts pursuing loose balls.

-Can step out and make a mid-range jumper. Looks like he should be able to eventually step out and make 3s

-With quick feet, strong body and excellent IQ, he's impressive defensively when he's fully engaged at operating at full speed. Unfortunately that's not always the case



Weaknesses:

-Wingspan and standing reach is decent, but still just average for a NBA center. Will have to make up for it with consistent activity, timing and smarts as his career evolves.

-Doesn't always play with a chip on his shoulder. Lets game come to him

-So skilled that sometimes falls in love with the finesse game inside the paint. Doesn't get as deep as he can on the catch or backing down his opponent, and instead just throws ball up on rim hoping for the best. Hurts his efficiency as a post-scorer.

-Only a 49% career 2P% scorer. With his body and skill-level, should be much closer to 60%

-Not a great passer. A bit of a black hole. Doesn't do a great job of passing out of double teams.

-Lacks a degree of intensity at times. Doesn't always look like he's going full speed. Still learning how to fully use his talent and dominate games

-Really struggles stepping outside of the paint defensively. Doesn't bend his knees. Displays a low activity level at times, just going through the motions with the way he defends the pick and roll

-Not a consistent shooter yet at this stage

-Career 56% free throw shooter in 47 games



Outlook: Skilled 7-footer for whom everything comes easy, especially scoring inside the paint and rebounding. Very intelligent player who has been receiving high-level coaching from European basketball legend Zeljko Obradovic for the past two years. Played up a year at this tournament, and helped Turkey reach the finals. Has a great future ahead of him if he's committed to reaching his full potential.



adidas Eurocamp Interviews: Omer Yurtseven and Dzanan Musa June 8, 2015 Please enable Javascript to watch this video



2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 One of the youngest players in attendance here, 1998-born power forward Omer Yurtseven didn't look entirely out of place here. Standing 6'11.5 with a 7'0.75 wingspan, a 9-foot standing reach, and a 228-pound frame, the Uzbekistan-born Turkish national has impressive physical tools for a 16 year old. He has a fairly strong base and proves to be a solid athlete on the move. Coming up with a few finishes at the rim showing soft touch and good footwork while tracking down loose balls and blocking a few shots defensively, this was a nice showing for the young big man who averaged an absurd 24.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 3 blocks at the adidas Next Generation Tournament earlier this spring. The release on his jump shot is a bit low and he didn't exactly impose his will on the game here, but he held his own far better than many of the not-yet draft age players who have been invited to Treviso in the past. His feel for the game, physicality and strong tools will serve him well moving forward. Yurtseven is a player teams will be keeping close track even though he can't declare for the draft until 2017.



2015 adidas Eurocamp Measurements and Athletic Testing Results June 8, 2015 16 years old and nearly possessing the size to play center at the NBA level, Turkish power forward Omer Yurtseven stands 6'10 without shoes with a solid 7'0.75 wingspan and a promising 228-pound frame. Putting those two numbers in perspective, his 9'0 standing reach is two inches taller than the average power forward selected in the top-15 all-time and 2 inches shorter than that of the average center. Flashing some budding skills at the power forward position, even if Yurtseven's development as a shooter stagnates, there's a strong chance he'll be big enough to play the five by the time he's old enough to declare for the draft in 2017.


